Former Home Office minister Jess Phillips and Kemi Badenoch had both criticised the sentence with the latter claiming the youths faced "no punishment at all"

Three teens avoided jail during a sentencing hearing at Southampton crown court. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has branded a rape case which saw two teenage boys spared jail “appalling” - as the government reviews the pair's sentences following public outcry.

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Speaking on Sunday, the Prime Minister said it was “right that law officers are urgently reviewing the sentences” after the pair walked free from court - despite being found guilty of the rape of a young girl. It comes after the victim spoke out on Sunday, likening the sentence to a 'rock in my face'. The three boys, two aged 15 and one aged 14, were given youth rehabilitation orders (YRO) and the two older ones were also made subject to intensive supervision and surveillance (ISS)after the rape of two girls in two separate incidents in Fordingbridge, Hampshire. Following sentencing, a government spokesman said the attorney general’s office had received “multiple” requests for the sentences to be reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Scheme. In a social media post responding to the interview with one of the victims, Starmer said: “This is a harrowing and brave testimony.“ Read more: Unmask the teenage rapists who attacked girls aged 14 and 15, MP urges - as fury grows after they were spared jail Read more: Channel 4 boss 'deeply sorry' over Married at First Sight UK rape allegations

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a children's activity centre in Essex, England, Thursday, May 21, 2026 to support families and help ease pressures on household budgets. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "The girls at the heart of this case have shown extraordinary bravery and strength in heinous circumstances. “This is an appalling case and it is right that law officers are urgently reviewing the sentences.” The government had previously described the rapes as "horrific", adding: "our thoughts are with the young victims during this distressing time. “The law officers are urgently reviewing the case with the utmost care and attention.” It comes as Reform UK's Robert Jenrick condemned the fact two teenage boys who raped two girls were spared prison sentences and said the perpetrators “have to go to jail”.

The trial at Southampton Crown Court heard that two girls were raped in two separate incidents in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, the first attack on November 26 2024 and the second on January 17 2025.

It comes after shadow safeguarding minister Alicia Kearns told LBC'S Shelagh Fogarty that the sentencing had left her with 'serious questions about how anyone can have confidence in the criminal justice system." Calling for the boys' identity to be unmasked, she said: ""I think their crimes are so heinous, but I think there is a public interest point where perhaps they should be named. "How do you know if you live in the Southampton area and your daughter starts a relationship with a young boy of that age, that he's not one of those who committed this heinous crime." On Friday, forer Home Office minister Jess Phillips has criticised the sentence given to the youths, who avoided custodial sentences, as sending a “bad message”, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch saying they had received “no punishment at all”.

Ms Phillips, who served as minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls until earlier this month, said: “It seems unduly lenient to me and has wider public interest beyond just the case itself in the message that it sends. “For those young women, going through a rape trial like this will not have been a simple thing to do, it will have been many, many months, if not years, to achieve any sort of justice, and I am afraid to say it sends a bad message. “These young people, it seems, were essentially raping for content in order to put it on social media and share it to their friends, gloating about raping these poor young women.”

Jess Phillips served as minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls until earlier this month. Picture: Getty

Ms Badenoch posted on X: “I have been sickened all day by the news of three boys who lured two schoolgirls, raped them and filmed it on their phones while they laughed and egged each other on. “When they finally stood before a judge this week, they were handed ‘rehabilitation orders’ and walked out without serving a single day behind bars. “Not in prison, not in custody or a young offender institution. “The judge said, ‘None of you need to go to prison’. What message does that send to rapists? “The crime could hardly be graver, yet the punishment was no punishment at all. It’s the collapse of consequences and the rot runs right through the justice system.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire Donna Jones. Picture: Alamy

I have been sickened all day by the news of three boys who lured two schoolgirls, raped them, and filmed it on their phones while they laughed and egged each other on. When they finally stood before a judge this week, they were handed “rehabilitation orders” and walked out… pic.twitter.com/HrDNfM3Ebw — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) May 22, 2026

Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said that she was concerned that the boys could commit such “terrifying acts” and not face a custodial sentence. She added that she would support the families of the victims if they sought to appeal against the “leniency” of the sentences. She said: “This is an extremely disturbing case. I’m deeply concerned these boys felt they could carry out such terrifying acts and share them online and not go to prison. “Their sentences reflect a clear focus on rehabilitation rather than criminalisation. They are far too lenient. “As they stand, they offer little comfort to their victims as they try to rebuild their lives after such harrowing experiences. “Should the victims and their families take the decision to appeal the sentences, I will offer my support. “The education of young people about sexual violence and misogynistic attitudes is vitally important if we’re to prevent crimes like this from happening again. “My thoughts remain with the two young girls and their families.” A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to a three-year YRO with 180 days of ISS for the rape of each of the two girls and two indecent images charges. The court heard that he had been diagnosed with ADHD as well as “long-standing anxiety”. A second 15-year-old was given the same sentence for three charges of rape against each of the two victims and four counts of taking indecent images in relation to filming of the incidents. The court was told that he had an IQ of the “bottom 1% of his contemporaries” and had been diagnosed with ADHD. A third boy, aged 14, was given a YRO for 18 months for two charges of rape in the January incident by encouraging the second defendant and an offence of indecent images. He was described as having “mild cognitive impairment”. Judge Nicholas Rowland told the defendants: “I have to remember that you are not small adults. I have to think how likely you are to do serious things again and I need to make sure you do not do serious things again in the future.” Explaining his sentence, he added: “I should avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily and understand the effects of their behaviour and support their reintegration into society.” He added that “peer pressure played a large part in what went on”. The victim of the first incident came to the court for the sentencing hearing and, screened from the view of the boys, read her victim impact statement as well as a poem she had written directed towards her attackers. She described how her mental health had deteriorated since the incident leading her to isolate herself from her friends. She said: “I was caught off-guard, I never want that to happen again, I will never get that innocence back again.” The poem included the line: “All I want to do is die, I no longer have fear for when that comes.” She added: “No-one deserves the trauma of being raped.”

The attacks took place in Fordingbridge, Hampshire. Picture: Getty