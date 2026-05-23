The Prime Minister said he was “saddened” the final would not be available without paying for the first time in the competition’s 34-year history

The Prime Minister is a keen football fan, supporting this season's Premier League winners, Arsenal. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Sir Keir Starmer has urged broadcaster TNT Sports to allow football fans to watch Arsenal’s Champions League final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for free.

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The Prime Minister, a Gunners fan, said he was “saddened” that the showpiece European club competition’s final would not be available without paying in the UK for the first time in the competition’s 34-year history. “Hard-working people should not have to worry about forking out for a subscription to watch a game of this magnitude,” the Prime Minister said in a letter to TNT Sports. The broadcaster said subscriptions were available from £4.99 to allow viewers to watch the game on May 30. Sir Keir said: “I was saddened to see that, for the first time since the competition started 34 years ago, TNT Sports has decided that the Champions League final will not be free to watch for football supporters here in the UK. Read more: Carol Vorderman slams Reform UK's Makerfield candidate branding him a 'vile online abuser' Read more: Hull promoted to Premier League after stoppage-time winner against Middlesborough

Football should bring people together, not shut them out.



For the first time since the competition began, fans won’t be able to watch the Champions League final for free. That’s not right.



This is bigger than wanting to watch Arsenal in this historic final. It’s bigger than one… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 23, 2026

“The Champions League is the biggest club football competition in the world and rightly means a lot to fans in this country – the home of football. “I am a firm believer that the final of this competition should remain free to watch, whether Arsenal have made it or not.” He said “we should be putting supporters first” and “I want to strongly urge you to reconsider and make the final next Saturday free to watch for the millions of passionate football fans in this country”. TNT Sports has the rights to the three European club competition finals, all of which feature English clubs this year. It said the option of a month-long subscription to HBO Max to watch the games was “exceptional value”.

Arsenal players in a training session after winning the Premier League. Picture: Getty