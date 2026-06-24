I remember clearly that money was tight when I was growing up.

In our house, paying the bills wasn’t always easy, and every penny had to stretch a little further.

But I also remember how much my parents valued giving us experiences and time together as a family.

I think about the Lake District when I think about the summer holidays. Every year, my mum and dad would take us there. It wasn't about luxury or extravagance. It was about getting away for a while and spending time together.

Years later, I was able to take my own son and daughter back there, too. I know how important those moments are. The memories that stay with us forever.

That's why it matters that those moments remain within reach for working families today.

I know many households are feeling that same pressure. When global events push up prices, it’s not just the big things like mortgages or rent.

It’s the cost of actually living. The cost of going out for a meal. Taking your children to the cinema. Visiting a museum. Or enjoying a family trip to a theme park.

For too many families, the simple joys of summer can feel too difficult. That’s not right. Every parent deserves the chance to make memories with their children.

That’s why my government is acting. Today, we are making family days out more affordable. From now until 1 September, we’re cutting VAT to five per cent on a wide range of family experiences.

That includes cinemas, theatres, museums, fairgrounds, soft play centres and theme parks. We’re also cutting VAT on children’s meals.

From August 1, every child aged five to fifteen in England will be able to travel on buses for free throughout the month.

But we know summer support alone is not enough. These measures build on the wider action we are already taking to ease the cost of living.

We’ve frozen rail fares. We’ve expanded childcare support. We’ve rolled out free breakfast clubs. And we’ve cut energy bills, helping families keep more of what they earn.

We are backing working families.

Today we’re helping make it a little easier for them to enjoy what our great country has to offer – trips to their local town or favourite attraction – creating more opportunities to spend quality time together.

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Sir Keir Starmer is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras.

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