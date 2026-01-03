Explosions were heard across the Venezuelan capital earlier today - as Donald Trump claimed to have 'captured' the leader as part of his war on drug cartels

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK was not involved in US operations in Venezuela. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted Britain was not involved in this morning's US operation in Venezuela and expressed the "need" to speak to Donald Trump as a matter of urgency.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said he has remained in the dark about the fast-moving situation in Venezuela but stressed his intention to talk to Mr Trump to establish the facts, as well as Britain's allies. It comes hours after Mr Trump claimed President Maduro and his wife had been 'captured' by the US and 'flown out' of Venezuela following a series of airstrikes on the capital Caracas. Facing charges in the Southern District of New York, President Maduro is facing a slew of drugs and weapons charges. Sir Keir said: “What I can say is that the UK was not involved in any way in this operation, and as you’d expect, we’re focusing on British nationals in Venezuela (and) working very closely with our embassy. “I want to talk to the president. I will want to talk to allies, but at the moment, I think we need to establish the facts."

Nicolas Maduro was captured this morning. Picture: Getty

He added: “I always say and believe we should all uphold international law, but I think at this stage, fast-moving situation, let’s establish the facts and take it from there.” President Maduro's charges include: narco-terrorism conspiracy

cocaine importation conspiracy

possession of machine guns and destructive devices

and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US Taking to X, US Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote: "They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. "On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers." Read more: Trump confirms first strike on Venezuelan soil in escalation of military operations Read more: New ‘Trump class’ warships to be 'biggest ever built' as US president ramps up pressure on Venezuela

The news comes as Sir Keir Starmer says he has not yet spoken to Donald Trump about the "fast moving situation", but went on to add: "I will want to talk to the president, I will want to talk to allies." When asked about Trump's claims that he had 'captured' Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, Starmer was seen to add: "I want to establish the facts first. "As you know, I always say and believe that we should uphold international law." At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were seen across Venezuela's capital during the early hours of Saturday, after repeated threats from Donald Trump against the country's leader Nicolas Maduro.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer leaving Number 10 - as he revealed the UK was not involved in US airstrikes. Picture: Alamy

Low-flying aircraft, loud explosions and columns of smoke were seen and heard during the early hours of Saturday morning, with several locations targeted across the capital. In response, Venezuela says it has deployed its armed forces for the "integral defence of the nation". Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the US President confirmed on Saturday that the United States "has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela." He added that President Maduro and his wife have been "captured and flown out of the country" as part of an operation carried out by "US law enforcement". Venezuela has since declared a "national emergency", with the country's government accusing Trump of "military aggression".

The US President is now scheduled to hold a press conference at 4pm GMT where he is expected to reveal further details surrounding the US strikes. The action follows threats from Trump and ramped up military pressure against Maduro linked to what the US President claims to be an ongoing war on drug cartels. However, Venezuela's government was seen to denounce the aggression, accusing the US of "attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence". It comes as opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado - a figure backed by Trump - added that she is focused on achieving a peaceful transition. "We have plans and teams ready to take control on day one," she said, outlining that she wasn't involved in any part of the US decision making process.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the US President said: "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been captured alongside his wife. Picture: Truth Social

In the Truth Social post, uploaded shortly after 9:30am GMT, Trump wrote: "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. "This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago." "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP". In response to US action, Russia expressed its "concern" over events, with Putin famously expressing his support for the Venezuelan leader. In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry branded it a "matter of deep concern and condemnation". "The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded," it added. "Ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism and a willingness to build relationships of trust and predictability."

Venezuela's government was seen to denounce the aggression, accusing the US of "attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence". Picture: X

The explosions reportedly began at 1:50am local time, with one targeting Fort Tiona, the headquarters of the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense. The southern part of the city, located close to a major military base, has been left without power, as have several other areas, according to reports. Meanwhile, a column of smoke has been seen rising from La Carlota airport. Locals from several neighbourhoods reportedly poured into the streets amid the chaotic scenes.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured by the US. Picture: Alamy

Some residents were forced to evacuate a building near the Miraflores presidential palace after the explosions were heard. The Venezuelan government has accused the US of committing the attack, saying it "rejects, repudiates, and denounces" America's "military aggression". It said the US is attempting to "seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence". "Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and seriously endangers the lives of millions of people," it added in a statement.

Strike against La Carlota Air Base #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/xBwtNIATOt — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) January 3, 2026

Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Picture: Alamy

The White House and Pentagon have yet to officially commented on Saturday's strikes, but American officials speaking anonymously to US outlets have confirmed reports that the US is behind the attacks. It comes after US President Donald Trump warned his deadly drone strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats could soon move to land.

Explosions have reportedly left parts of the city without power. Picture: Reuters