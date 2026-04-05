Starmer claims vote for Greens could put workers' rights reform at risk
The prime minister criticised the Greens over workers rights, as local elections approach in May
The prime minister has attacked the Green party, saying support for the party would put progress on workers rights at risk.
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Sir Keir Starmer used a series of new workers rights aiming to progress policy on sick pay, parental leave and zero-hours contracts to criticise the Green Party.
The prime minister said a vote for Labour's rivals would put such progress at risk in future.
Sir Keir went on to dismiss the comments from opponents to what he described as "the biggest strengthening of workers rights in a generation", adding that Labour's "serious, credible economic strategy" set them apart from the others.
His comments come in the run-up to local elections in May, as Zack Polanski's Greens and Nigel Farage's Reform UK hope to pull in votes.
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Emphasis on workers rights' policy comes as some in the Labour party brace for potentially significant losses.
Measures coming into force on Monday include the lifting of the two-child benefit cap - a decision which Starmer had called one of the proudest moments of his government.
The Employment Rights Act 2025 also makes statutory sick pay a right from the first day of sickness. Workers will also be entitled to paternity and unpaid parental leave from the first day of their employment.
Other policies also include a 4.8% increase in the state pension to £241.30 a week, and a 2.3% rise in the universal credit standard allowance.
In a statement, Sir Keir wrote: “A vote for any other party puts that progress at risk – whether through choices that would take us backwards, or approaches that simply don’t stand up to the realities of governing.”