The prime minister has attacked the Green party, saying support for the party would put progress on workers rights at risk.

Sir Keir Starmer used a series of new workers rights aiming to progress policy on sick pay, parental leave and zero-hours contracts to criticise the Green Party.

The prime minister said a vote for Labour's rivals would put such progress at risk in future.

Sir Keir went on to dismiss the comments from opponents to what he described as "the biggest strengthening of workers rights in a generation", adding that Labour's "serious, credible economic strategy" set them apart from the others.

His comments come in the run-up to local elections in May, as Zack Polanski's Greens and Nigel Farage's Reform UK hope to pull in votes.

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