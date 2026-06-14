Starmer vows to 'call time on a system that’s failing our kids' ahead of social media crackdown
The prime minister is expected to unveil sweeping social media reforms at a press conference on Monday
Sir Keir Starmer has promised to end a “system failing our kids” ahead of the anticipated social media ban for under-16s.
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The prime minister is expected to announce a series of social media restrictions at a press conference on Monday, policies aimed at protecting children online.
He vowed to take “bold action” following calls for change from lobbying parents, after a government consultation found that the majority are in favour of banning social media platforms for those under the age of 16.
Sir Keir said: “How we keep kids safe online is one of the biggest debates of our time. As a dad, I know every parent wants their child to grow up safe and happy.
“This is a choice about whose side we’re on: families across the country, or a status quo that isn’t working.
“People rightly expect action, and this Government will always stand up for parents and put children first.
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“That’s why we will call time on a system that’s failing our kids and take bold action to give every child the best possible start in life.”
If implemented, the policy will see the UK follow in the footsteps of Australia, which in 2025 raised the minimum age for sites such as TikTok, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, X, YouTube, Snapchat and Reddit.
The Molly Rose Foundation, set up in memory of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017 after viewing harmful content online, has warned that an Australia-style ban might offer only “the perception of security”.
The UK’s ban, however, is expected to go further than Australia's by including romantic or sexual AI chatbots and could also block children from talking to strangers on gaming platforms, The Sunday Times reported.
Daily social media use will also be limited for under-18s, with the aim of reducing late-night scrolling.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has insisted that an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s is 'part of the solution' ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's announcement on Monday.
Speaking with Lewis Goodall on Sunday, the Labour MP has revealed that leaving social media "has made me a better politician and a healthier person".
Speaking on Sunday, she revealed: "I think, without preempting the Prime Minister's announcement tomorrow, the overwhelming view of people who responded to that consultation was that it is part of the solution.
"The evidence from Australia, which we've been watching very closely as it unfolds, is not that it stops all young people under 16 from being on social media. It doesn't. And there will always be ways that young people will find to get around that.
This follows a government consultation which received 116,000 responses, making it the second-largest government consultation in history, after the equal marriage consultation in 2012.
The YouGov poll found that 44% support the banning of under-16s from social media, while 39% supported tighter restrictions.
Just over one in 10 participants believe social media should not be banned or more strictly regulated.
Nudity, exposure to strangers, algorithms learning user behaviour and recommending content were among the harmful age-inappropriate content features highlighted.
The research has led the IPPR to call for a blanket ban on social media for under-16s, but not just to protect children from harmful content.