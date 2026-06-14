The prime minister is expected to unveil sweeping social media reforms at a press conference on Monday

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce a series of social media reforms on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to end a “system failing our kids” ahead of the anticipated social media ban for under-16s.

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A ban on social media for under-16s is expected to be announced by the prime minister. Picture: Getty

“That’s why we will call time on a system that’s failing our kids and take bold action to give every child the best possible start in life.” If implemented, the policy will see the UK follow in the footsteps of Australia, which in 2025 raised the minimum age for sites such as TikTok, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, X, YouTube, Snapchat and Reddit. The Molly Rose Foundation, set up in memory of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017 after viewing harmful content online, has warned that an Australia-style ban might offer only “the perception of security”. The UK’s ban, however, is expected to go further than Australia's by including romantic or sexual AI chatbots and could also block children from talking to strangers on gaming platforms, The Sunday Times reported.

The prime minister has been lobbied by bereaved parents who lost their children in social media related deaths. Picture: Getty

Daily social media use will also be limited for under-18s, with the aim of reducing late-night scrolling. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has insisted that an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s is 'part of the solution' ahead of Sir Keir Starmer's announcement on Monday. Speaking with Lewis Goodall on Sunday, the Labour MP has revealed that leaving social media "has made me a better politician and a healthier person". Speaking on Sunday, she revealed: "I think, without preempting the Prime Minister's announcement tomorrow, the overwhelming view of people who responded to that consultation was that it is part of the solution. "The evidence from Australia, which we've been watching very closely as it unfolds, is not that it stops all young people under 16 from being on social media. It doesn't. And there will always be ways that young people will find to get around that.

Ian Russell, the father of Molly Russell, campaigned after his daughter died in a social media related incident. Picture: Alamy