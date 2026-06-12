Sir Keir Starmer's fragile authority has suffered a further blow with the resignation of defence secretary John Healey and armed forces minister Al Carns over the long-delayed defence investment plan (Dip).

Sir Keir Starmer vows to fight on as Prime Minister . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected demands for welfare cuts to fund the armed forces, as he insisted he will fight on as Prime Minister despite more government resignations.

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Sir Keir's authority suffered further blows in recent days after John Healey resigned as defence secretary, followed by Al Carns' resignation as armed forces minister, over the long-delayed defence investment plan (Dip). Sir Keir admitted he has “got to turn things around” if he is going to remain as Prime Minister and lead Labour into the next general election. "I am not going to walk away," he said of his job. "I don't think we should plunge the country into the chaos of a leadership election." He added: "In the last few weeks, others have made their own case. I have been concentrating on the job I was elected to do, which is to deliver for this country." Read more: MoD in revolt: Healey and Carns quit over Starmer's military spending plan as PM faces new crisis Read more: Nigel Farage admits some in his family do not vote Reform

John Healey resigned as Defence Secretary over funding. Picture: Alamy

"This is about a sense of service and duty. It's not vanity. It's not stubbornness. It's duty," Sir Keir said. In his resignation letter, Mr Healey accused Sir Keir of being unable to sufficiently fund the country's defence, claiming the proposed spending plan "could make the country less safe". The Prime Minister insisted defence spending was a priority and said he had taken the “difficult decisions” necessary to keep the country safe. The government has faced calls to make cuts to welfare spending to be able to provide more money for the country's defence. Asked whether he lost credibility in the vote on welfare reforms last year, and whether he has been unable to recover since, Sir Keir insisted they are reforming welfare. "We are reforming welfare," the Prime Minister said, referencing the youth guarantee, steps taken to rebalance Universal Credit, and the introduction of the "right to try". "They are all measures to get people into work" and free up resources, he said.