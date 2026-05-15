Prosecutors have been told to consider whether placards displaying certain phrases amount to stirring up hatred at the marches on Saturday

Protesters wave Union Jack and St George's England flags during the "Unite The Kingdom" rally on Westminster Bridge last September. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Prosecutors have signalled a tougher line on hate at protests ahead of Saturday's rival London rallies, with police mounting an unprecedented £4.5 million operation across the capital.

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Sir Keir Starmer warned on Saturday of a "fight for the soul of this country" after the head of the Crown Prosecution Service announced a new hardline stance against those inciting hatred at protests. Up to 80,000 protesters are expected in central London on Saturday as the Metropolitan Police mounts a £4.5 million operation involving 4,000 officers, with armoured vehicles set to be deployed for the first time in a decade. The main flashpoint will see a Unite The Kingdom rally led by Tommy Robinson take place at the same time as a major pro-Palestine Nakba Day march, raising the risk of confrontation and disorder. The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday will add to the pressure, making it one of the busiest days for policing in years. Read more: Police will face court action over facial recognition technology, watchdog warns Read more: Starmer blocks 11 ‘far-Right extremists’ from UK ahead of weekend protests insisting 'thug' organisers are 'peddling hatred and division'

Starmer met with police officers to discuss operational planning ahead of this weekend's protests. Picture: Getty

The scale of the challenge has prompted a sharp intervention from Sir Keir Starmer, who said Britain was “in a battle for its soul” and warned that those seeking to spread hatred, intimidation or violence should expect to face the full force of the law. In a visit to the Metropolitan Police's Command and Control Special Operations Room on Friday, the Prime Minister said: "We're in a fight for the soul of this country, and the Unite The Kingdom march is a stark reminder of exactly what we are up against. "Its organisers are peddling hatred and division, plain and simple." His remarks came as the Crown Prosecution Service unveiled a tougher approach to protest-related hate offences, with prosecutors told to consider whether placards, banners and chants shared on social media could amount to stirring up hatred. Discussing the crackdown, Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions, said: “This is not about restricting free speech. It is about preventing hate crime and protecting the public, particularly at a time of heightened tensions.”

Arabic for 'catastrophe', Nakba refers to the displacement of Palestinians in 1948 for the founding of Israel. Picture: Getty

The government blocked 11 ‘far-Right extremists’ from the UK ahead of this weekend's protests, with the Prime Minister insisting "convicted thugs" are among its organisers. Sir Keir continued: "We will block those coming into the UK who seek to incite hatred and violence. For anyone who sets out to wreak havoc on our streets, to intimidate or threaten anyone, you can expect to face the full force of the law." The rallies come after the UK terror threat level was raised to severe following a series of anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish community in the capital. Speaking to the media ahead of the protest, deputy assistant commissioner James Harman said: “Fears in Jewish communities are particularly heightened, but we have also seen increased concerns more broadly, including in Muslim communities.” He added: “Taken together, these factors give us significant cause for concern heading into the weekend and require a policing plan that provides us with the most assertive grip on the movement of large groups.”

The rallies come after the UK terror threat level was raised to severe following a series of anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish community in the capital. Picture: Getty

Harman said: “We have had to intervene to change the route for 21 of the 33 protests. On 17 of those occasions, that intervention was necessary to protect Jewish communities because organisers were trying to assemble near, march past or finish near synagogues.” He added: “These marches always take place on Saturdays, which is the Jewish holy day, when Jews are attending religious services. This only adds to the fears already being felt.” It comes after it emerged that Jewish worshippers leaving Westminster Synagogue will have to join part of the Nakba march route after the Met refused to divert the rally. Harman also confirmed police will use live facial recognition for the first time at a protest in London on Saturday, deploying it in Camden near the Unite the Kingdom event after intelligence suggested some attending could pose a threat to public safety. The Met said the technology will not be used at protest assembly points or along march routes, and that images of people not matched to a watchlist will be"deleted within seconds".

A police officer seen outside a live facial recognition van. Picture: Getty