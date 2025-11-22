France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni are among the leaders who are mulling a trip

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is seen during a G20 Leaders' Summit plenary session at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Leon Neal / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer will not visit Washington next week as European leaders weigh up visiting Donald Trump to discuss his Ukraine peace plan.

Washington reportedly pressed Kyiv to accept the agreement which would see the invaded country make major concessions including giving up territory and cutting the size of its army. Western nations are scrambling to respond to the proposals that appeared to catch them off guard. France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz and Italy's Giorgia Meloni are among the leaders who are mulling a trip, Sky News reported citing European diplomatic sources. But it is understood the UK was not involved in such discussions.

Zelenskyy has vowed never to betray Ukraine's interests. Picture: Getty

G7 leaders plus others from the G20 will discuss the deal on the sidelines of the South African meeting on Saturday. The 28-point plan is said to have been negotiated by the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev, with Kyiv and European allies left out of the process. Ahead of the talks, Sir Keir said: “Ukraine’s friends and partners will meet in the margins of the G20 summit to discuss how we can secure a full ceasefire and create the space for meaningful peace negotiations. “We will discuss the current proposal on the table, and in support of President Trump’s push for peace, look at how we can strengthen this plan for the next phase of negotiations.” He continued there “is only one country around the G20 table that is not calling for a ceasefire” as he condemned Moscow for sending nearly 1,000 drones and 54 precision-guided missiles in the past week alone.

Putin wants Ukraine to give up land. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister said: “Ukraine has been ready to negotiate for months, while Russia has stalled and continued its murderous rampage. “That is why we must all work together, with both the US and Ukraine, to secure a just and lasting peace once and for all. “We will continue to co-ordinate closely with Washington and Kyiv to achieve that.” Russian President Vladimir Putin, who like Mr Trump is not attending the gathering of the world’s leading economies, on Friday cautiously welcomed the US proposal, saying it “could form the basis of a final peace settlement”. But he said the plan had not been discussed with the Russian side “in any substantive way” and that he assumed this was because the US had not been able to get Ukraine’s consent. Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to his nation that it faced “one of the most difficult moments” in its history, facing a choice between “losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner”. It followed his 40-minute call with Sir Keir, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Friedrich Merz, in which the European leaders emphasised that Ukraine “must determine its future under its sovereignty”.