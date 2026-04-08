Downing Street said the Prime Minister would use his visit to the Gulf on Wednesday to make clear the UK’s commitment to de-escalation

Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives for a press conference at Downing Street on April 1, 2026. Picture: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East as he travels to the region to meet leaders of Gulf countries.

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Late on Tuesday evening, US President Donald Trump agreed to a provisional two-week ceasefire in the Iran war after pulling back at the last-minute from his apocalyptic warning that “a whole civilisation will die” unless Tehran met his demands. Less than two hours before his deadline passed for Iran to agree to a deal, the US president said he was suspending his threat to widen the military offensive to power plants and bridges subject to the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway. Mr Trump said Tehran proposed a 10-point plan that provided “a workable basis on which to negotiate”. Read more: 'A big day for World Peace': Trump claims 'victory for US' after two-week ceasefire deal with Iran Read more: Trump says 'a whole civilisation will die tonight' in latest threat to Iran - as he demands 'total regime change' ahead of deadline

President Donald Trump conducts a news conference in the White House briefing room about the war in Iran on Monday, April 6. Picture: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sir Keir has welcomed the agreement which he says will “bring a moment of relief to the region and the world". “Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz," he added. Downing Street said the Prime Minister would use his visit to the Gulf on Wednesday to make clear the UK’s commitment to de-escalation and hold further talks on “practical efforts” to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He will also visit British military personnel in the region to thank them for their service. Yvette Cooper spoke with US secretary of state Marco Rubio in the hours after Donald Trump warned that “a whole civilisation will die”.

An information and communication technology building at Sharif University of Technology was damaged by a U.S.- Israeli airstrike in western Tehran on April 7. Picture: Sobhan Farajvan/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Foreign Secretary and Mr Rubio on Tuesday evening discussed international efforts and diplomatic measures to open the Strait of Hormuz, including a UK-led meeting which brought together more than 40 countries to pursue reopening. Ms Cooper is thought to have urged a swift end to the conflict and gave the UK’s backing to negotiations and efforts to prevent further escalation. The Iranian regime said it had accepted a temporary truce but warned that its “hands remain upon the trigger”, while a White House official said Israel had also accepted the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel backed Mr Trump’s suspension of strikes against Iran, but said any deal does not cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had invited Iranian and US officials to Islamabad for talks on Friday.

Firemen and first responders work at the site of a strike that, according to a security official at the scene, destroyed half of the Khorasaniha Synagogue and nearby residential buildings in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Francisco Seco