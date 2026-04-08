Sir Keir Starmer welcomes ceasefire agreement between US and Iran as a 'moment of relief' for the world
Downing Street said the Prime Minister would use his visit to the Gulf on Wednesday to make clear the UK’s commitment to de-escalation
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East as he travels to the region to meet leaders of Gulf countries.
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Late on Tuesday evening, US President Donald Trump agreed to a provisional two-week ceasefire in the Iran war after pulling back at the last-minute from his apocalyptic warning that “a whole civilisation will die” unless Tehran met his demands.
Less than two hours before his deadline passed for Iran to agree to a deal, the US president said he was suspending his threat to widen the military offensive to power plants and bridges subject to the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway.
Mr Trump said Tehran proposed a 10-point plan that provided “a workable basis on which to negotiate”.
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Sir Keir has welcomed the agreement which he says will “bring a moment of relief to the region and the world".
“Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz," he added.
Downing Street said the Prime Minister would use his visit to the Gulf on Wednesday to make clear the UK’s commitment to de-escalation and hold further talks on “practical efforts” to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
He will also visit British military personnel in the region to thank them for their service.
Yvette Cooper spoke with US secretary of state Marco Rubio in the hours after Donald Trump warned that “a whole civilisation will die”.
The Foreign Secretary and Mr Rubio on Tuesday evening discussed international efforts and diplomatic measures to open the Strait of Hormuz, including a UK-led meeting which brought together more than 40 countries to pursue reopening.
Ms Cooper is thought to have urged a swift end to the conflict and gave the UK’s backing to negotiations and efforts to prevent further escalation.
The Iranian regime said it had accepted a temporary truce but warned that its “hands remain upon the trigger”, while a White House official said Israel had also accepted the terms of the ceasefire agreement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel backed Mr Trump’s suspension of strikes against Iran, but said any deal does not cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had invited Iranian and US officials to Islamabad for talks on Friday.
The US president had given Tehran until 1am on Wednesday UK time to end its chokehold on the strait or face annihilation.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said: “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.
“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”
He added: “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.
“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.
“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”
In a later post, Mr Trump heralded “A big day for World Peace!” and predicted “the Golden Age of the Middle East” with the US helping build traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
He wrote: “Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!
“There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process.”
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it would negotiate with the US in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, starting on Friday.
But while accepting a ceasefire, it said in a statement: “It is emphasised that this does not signify the termination of the war.
“Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force."
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi also said ships would be allowed to pass through the strait over the next two weeks in “coordination” with the country’s military.
He said in a statement: “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."