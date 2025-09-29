Starmer welcomes Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza and calls on Hamas to agree. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza and called on Hamas to “agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister’s words came after the US President’s 20-point plan was unveiled on Monday, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to it at a press conference. Mr Trump's plan would establish a temporary governing board that would be headed by Mr Trump and include former British prime minister Tony Blair. The plan does not require people to leave Gaza and calls for the war to end immediately if both sides accept it. It also calls for all remaining hostages to be released within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan. Read more: Israel agrees to peace plan for Gaza set out by White House - including role for Tony Blair Read more: Tony Blair set to be part of Gaza interim authority known as ‘Board of Peace’

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the conclusion of a joint press conference. Picture: Getty