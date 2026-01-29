The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has been told that it will not be given time in Parliament to reform the benefits system until next year at the earliest

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out reforming Britain's ballooning benefits bill for at least a year amid fears of another backbench rebellion, reports claim.

Changes to disability and unemployment benefits were set to save the Exchequer up to £5 billion a year before they were severely watered down to avoid an embarrassing defeat in the Commons. Earlier reports had suggested that Sir Keir and Pat McFadden were gearing up for a second attempt at pushing through large-scale reforms. But The Times reports that attempts by the DWP to table legislation in the next parliamentary session as part of The King's Speech due in May have been unsuccessful. This would mean that the Department would be very unlikely to pass any laws until mid-2027 The confirmation, reported in the Times, makes it unlikely that reforms will be implemented before the next general election. Proponents of reforms have pointed to the fact that 23 per cent of the British working-age population is now in receipt of state support as a reason to push through legislation.

Attempts to bring forward meaningful reforms have been scuppered by backbench rebellions led by the likes of Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central. Picture: Getty

Two reviews into welfare in the UK are due to report this year, with new laws set to be recommended to clamp down on the bill. One major issue which ministers are seeking to solve is the growing proportion of young people not in employment, education or training (Neets). One proposal to tackle this, the so-called "unemployment insurance", has also been shelved despite being announced as part of piecemeal reforms last March. The measure would have seen those who have left work recently receive uplifts in benefits by reallocating funds that are currently given to those who are signed off as long-term sick.