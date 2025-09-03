Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly planning a second attempt at pushing through welfare cuts following his Downing Street reset. . Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly planning a second attempt at pushing through welfare cuts following his Downing Street reset.

After rejigging his top team on Monday, the Prime Minister is set to try and overhaul the benefits system for a second time according to The Telegraph. This comes after an earlier attempt was significantly watered down due to opposition from backbenchers. The initial proposals were set to save the state around £5 billion but, after a rebellion led by now-suspended Rachael Maskell MP, the Bill was gutted in order to pass the Commons earlier this year.

One concession was dropping the planned changes to personal independence payments (PIP). This protected some 370,000 existing claimants who were expected to lose out following reassessment. Now, the Prime Minister's new team is gearing up to get more changes to the welfare system through Parliament. As part of Monday’s reset, Rachel Reeves’ former number two in the Treasury, Darren Jones, has become the Prime Minister’s chief secretary and James Murray will replace him as Treasury chief secretary.

