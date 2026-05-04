The Prime Minister will open roundtable discussions on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Gives Statement On Antisemitic Terrorist Attack In Golders Green. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

The Prime Minister is expected to declare antisemitism as a "a crisis for all of us" at discussions on Tuesday with leaders from across British public life.

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Sir Keir will meet senior figures from across public life on Tuesday in an effort to prompt a “whole of society” response to antisemitism after the Golders Green stabbings. The Prime Minister will meet with leaders representing the entirety of UK public life, including from business, civil society, health, culture, higher education and policing. He will ask attendees to consider on how they can move “at pace” to tackle antisemitism in their sector. He will also attend a ministerial meeting of the Middle East Response Committee, the crisis team set up to respond to Iran conflict. The meeting will address the heightened threat to Jewish communities during the conflict.

Campaigners have been urging Starmer to issue a strong response to antisemitism in the UK. Picture: Getty

Two Jewish men, Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, were stabbed by a rampaging knifeman in Golders Green last week. The attack has been declared a terror incident by police, and is the latest string of attacks against British Jews. On Monday a man and a woman were arrested for torching a memorial wall in Golders Green. In March four Jewish community ambulances were subject to an arson attack. Alleged attacker Essa Suleiman, 45, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody. He is also being charged with the stabbing of Ishmail Hussein in Southwark, south London, a man he has known for around 20 years.