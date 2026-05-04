Starmer to urge ‘whole of society’ to respond to antisemitism after Golders Green attacks
The Prime Minister will open roundtable discussions on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister is expected to declare antisemitism as a "a crisis for all of us" at discussions on Tuesday with leaders from across British public life.
Listen to this article
Sir Keir will meet senior figures from across public life on Tuesday in an effort to prompt a “whole of society” response to antisemitism after the Golders Green stabbings.
The Prime Minister will meet with leaders representing the entirety of UK public life, including from business, civil society, health, culture, higher education and policing. He will ask attendees to consider on how they can move “at pace” to tackle antisemitism in their sector.
He will also attend a ministerial meeting of the Middle East Response Committee, the crisis team set up to respond to Iran conflict. The meeting will address the heightened threat to Jewish communities during the conflict.
Two Jewish men, Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, were stabbed by a rampaging knifeman in Golders Green last week.
The attack has been declared a terror incident by police, and is the latest string of attacks against British Jews. On Monday a man and a woman were arrested for torching a memorial wall in Golders Green. In March four Jewish community ambulances were subject to an arson attack.
Alleged attacker Essa Suleiman, 45, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody. He is also being charged with the stabbing of Ishmail Hussein in Southwark, south London, a man he has known for around 20 years.
Sir Keir is expected to say: “Last week’s terrorist attack in Golders Green was utterly appalling.“But it was not an isolated incident.“It is part of a pattern of rising antisemitism that has left our Jewish communities feeling frightened, angry, and asking whether this country, their home, is safe for them.“
These disgusting attacks are being made against British Jews. But, make no mistake, this crisis – it is a crisis for all of us. It is a test of our values.“Values that are not guaranteed, but are earned. Every single day, through our actions.
“So, it is not enough to simply say we stand with Jewish communities. We must show it. And that responsibility lies with each and every one of us.“
That is what today is about. Because only by working together can we eradicate antisemitism from every corner of society.”