The PM has insisted he will not walk away from No 10 if Andy Burnham wins the June 18 by-election and triggers a leadership contest

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a children's activity centre in Essex, England, Thursday, May 21, 2026 to support families and help ease pressures on household budgets.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool). Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Sir Keir Starmer said efforts to cut costs, reduce net migration and boost growth showed “our plan is working” as he battles to stay in No 10.

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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure from within the Labour Party over his continuing leadership following May’s local election results which saw Labour lose 1,121 councillors and 28 councils across England. Picture: Getty

Mr Streeting has set out policies including a wealth tax to bring back the New Labour-era Sure Start programme and planning reforms to fund council homes to prevent children growing up in temporary accommodation. The Prime Minister, who has insisted he will not walk away from No 10 if Mr Burnham wins the June 18 by-election and triggers a leadership contest, has sought to highlight his own record. “We now have the fastest-growing economy in the G7, net migration has fallen and NHS waiting lists are at their lowest level in three-and-a-half years,” he said. “Our plan is working. And as summer begins, we are going further to bring down the cost of living and make life easier for families, so they have more room to enjoy it. “This Government will keep pushing forward to deliver the change the country voted for.”

A "Vote Andy For Us" sign in Wigan, as Makerfield prepares for the by-election next month. Picture: Getty

Office for National Statistics figures showed the economy grew by a higher-than-expected 0.6% over the first quarter, between January and March. Figures this week showed UK net migration dropped to an estimated 171,000 last year, the lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The most recent NHS England data shows the waiting list stood at 7.11 million treatments in March, a fall of 110,073 treatments from February. Despite Sir Keir’s claims of success, both Mr Burnham and Mr Streeting have criticised the Government’s inability to deliver the change voters demanded in the 2024 landslide which swept Labour into power. Mr Streeting promised to revive Sure Start, with the £1 billion funding currently allocated to the Government’s Best Start initiative increased by a further £1.7 billion under his plan. He said: “The biggest thing that I think is broken in this country at the moment is that, for the first time in modern history, the prospects for the next generation are worse than the last. “Restoring Sure Start would prove that this Labour Government is absolutely committed to building a better future for the next generation."

NHS waiting lists in England fell by 110,073 treatments between February and March this year. Picture: Alamy