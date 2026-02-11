The Prime Minister touted his working-class background as he appeared to set up a pivot to a more left-wing Government

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer has touted his working-class roots in a bid to launch a political fightback after facing down calls to resign as Prime Minister.

In a speech on Tuesday afternoon, the embattled Prime Minister declared he would "never walk away from the country I love" while appearing to set up a pivot to a more left-wing premiership. Breaking cover in Hertfordshire, Sir Keir told voters: “It is utter nonsense to suggest that everybody gets a fair chance in life, utter nonsense. I feel very strongly about this. “I’m in that Cabinet as Prime Minister, having come from a working-class background to be Prime Minister of this country. But that’s the exception, that is not the rule.” Starmer's address came after several days dominated by speculation over his future in Downing Street amid the fallout from his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to the US. Read More: Wes Streeting releases messages with disgraced Mandelson after promising LBC listeners on Call the Cabinet Read More: Cabinet rallies around Starmer as PM vows to fight on despite Sarwar's call to quit

On Monday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for Sir Keir to step down, but the Prime Minister was backed by his Cabinet in response and appears to have headed off immediate threats to his position. Starmer also used the speech to rail against poll leaders Reform UK. Sir Keir said: "The fight coming up in politics, the real fight is not in the Labour Party. It's with the right-wing politics that challenges that, the politics of Reform, the politics of divide, divide, divide, grievance, grievance, grievance. "That will tear our country apart. That is the fight that we are in, and I will be in that fight as long as I have breath in my body." Earlier, he thanked his "strong" and "united" Cabinet. But Tory leader Kemi Badenoch described Sir Keir’s position as a "stay of execution" and insists it is a matter of "when, not if" he is ousted. “I’ve got a lot of questions to ask him, but he is in a very dangerous place. The Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, said the quiet bit out loud,“ she said on Tuesday. "Labour MPs and the Labour Party have lost confidence in their leader, but the MPs are too scared of losing their jobs, so they’re not going to call an election, and they’ve given him a stay of execution."

The Prime Minister said on the visit: "I will never walk away from the mandate I was given to change this country. "I will never walk away from the people that I'm charged with fighting for, and I will never walk away from the country that I love, and that is the country who I truly believe we are, a compassionate, reasonable, live and let live country, a diverse country where, given half the chance, will help each other out. "That is who we are as a country, and I want to serve every single part of that country, the country that I love. Downing Street has insisted that Sir Keir is "getting on with the task at hand" of running the country. His spokesman said: “Yesterday you saw him set out a clear determination to deliver on that mandate he was elected on 18 months ago with renewed energy and a clarity of message.” Downing Street also said the Prime Minister still had confidence in the health secretary, Wes Streeting, over a so-called "coup attempt" against the PM.

Potential leadership hopeful Andy Burnham, meanwhile, turned on Mr Streeting, who was accused of orchestrating a coup against Sir Keir. The Mayor of Greater Manchester called for “greater unity” in the Labour Party in a swipe at his potential leadership rival. Mr Streeting denied any coup attempt, instead accusing No 10 insiders of briefing against him. Sir Keir insisted the Government will “continue its relentless focus on the priorities of the British people," thanking his top team for their support, saying they were “strong and united” during a meeting of his political Cabinet. “The Prime Minister said that the whole of the Labour Party wants Anas Sarwar to become First Minister and will fight for a Labour government in Scotland,” a readout of the meeting said. Starmer's speech followed a string of Downing Street resignations, including two of his top officials: Downing Street chief of staff Morgan McSweeney on Sunday, and executive director of communications Tim Allan on Monday.

On Tuesday, energy secretary Ed Miliband admitted Sir Keir made a "big mistake" in hiring Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, but said the public saw a "slightly different Keir" on Monday. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr Miliband said: "I don't think leadership change is what we need. "I think change in some of the things that we're doing as a Government, yes, but I think changing our leader is not the answer. "I think Keir needs to be allowed to get on with the job. I would say this as a former leader, leadership is a collective business, and we have a duty to support him."

Asked if he would consider mounting a bid to become leader or chancellor, Mr Milliband told Nick: "Oh, God, no. "Don't be ridiculous. I'm happy doing the job I'm doing. You know, Nick, that I am, as you are, passionate about issues around climate change." Mr Miliband was Labour leader for five years between 2010 and 2015, after succeeding Gordon Brown following the party's loss at the 2010 General Election.

On Monday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for Sir Keir to resign, insisting "change" is needed in Downing Street following the Mandelson fallout. In response to the calls, Mr Miliband told Nick he was a friend of Mr Sarwar but said he disagrees that Sir Keir needs to step down, adding that the PM is taking responsibility. During his speech to Labour MP colleagues on Monday, Sir Keir was greeted by applause from colleagues. LBC's Aggie Chambre reported: "People inside were telling me [the Prime Minister's speech] was genuinely pretty stirring, emotional. "A Labour MP told me it was the best speech he has ever made."

During the address to his amassed party, Sir Keir "talked about the fact that he'd won every fight he'd ever been in", referring to changing the Crown Prosecution Service so "it better served victims of violence against women and girls." Mr Miliband told Nick: "What I saw last night was somebody who is determined to learn those lessons." He added: "It was a slightly different Keir last night. It was the Keir that I know in private, that sometimes we haven't seen in public settings. "It was a Keir who was absolutely passionate, absolutely clear about why he was there, [and] what the purpose of the Government was. "And look, even people who were his critics came out and were like, 'God, we see that Keir, you know, every day out in public.' "That's exactly what we want to see."