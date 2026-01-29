Starmer meets Xi Jinping in Beijing as Chinese leader criticises 'twists and turns' in two nations' relations
Sir Keir Starmer has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, with the leader calling out the 'twists and turns' in relations between their two nations in recent years.
The Prime Minister met Mr Xi at the Great Hall of the People on the first morning of his trip to China, with the Chinese leader telling Starmer: "We can stand the test of history".
Mr Xi said the UK-China relationship had seen "twists and turns that did not serve the interests of our countries" during his address.
Describing the state of the world as "turbulent and fluid", Mr Xi said more dialogue between the UK and China was "imperative", whether it was "for the sake of world peace and stability or for our two countries' economies and peoples".
He said: "In the past, Labour governments made important contributions to the growth of China-UK relations."
It comes hours after Starmer touched down in China aboard a 'burner plane' amid heightened fears about state interference.
"China stands ready to develop with the UK a long-term and consistent strategic partnership. It will benefit our two peoples," Xi told Starmer during the meeting.
Xi went on to explain that the two leaders would "stand the test of history" if they could "rise above differences".
He told the Prime Minister: "Your visit this time has drawn a lot of attention.
"Sometimes good things take time. As long as it is the right thing that serves the fundamental interests of the country and the people, then as leaders we should not shy away from difficulties and we should press ahead fortitude."
The President went on to quote a Chinese proverb during the meeting, telling Starmer: "Range far your eye over long distances".
He added: "As long as we take a broad perspective, rise above differences and respect each other, then we will prove ourselves able to stand the test of history."
Mentioning the upcoming Chinese New Year, he said Sir Keir's visit was "a sign of auspiciousness".
In response, Sir Keir told Xi he wanted a "more sophisticated" relationship with China.
Telling Mr Xi it had been "too long" since a British prime minister visited the country, he said: "China is a vital player on the global stage, and it is vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship."
Stressing the economic benefits of an improved relationship with China, Sir Keir said: "It is with the British people in mind that I am here today.
"I made the promise 18 months ago when we were elected into government that I would make Britain face outwards again.
"Because as we all know, events abroad affect everything that happens back in our home countries, from prices on the supermarket shelves to how secure we feel."