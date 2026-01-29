Sir Keir Starmer has met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, with the superpower's leader criticising the 'twists and turns' of relations between their two nations in recent years. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, with the leader calling out the 'twists and turns' in relations between their two nations in recent years.

The Prime Minister met Mr Xi at the Great Hall of the People on the first morning of his trip to China, with the Chinese leader telling Starmer: "We can stand the test of history". Mr Xi said the UK-China relationship had seen "twists and turns that did not serve the interests of our countries" during his address. Describing the state of the world as "turbulent and fluid", Mr Xi said more dialogue between the UK and China was "imperative", whether it was "for the sake of world peace and stability or for our two countries' economies and peoples". He said: "In the past, Labour governments made important contributions to the growth of China-UK relations." It comes hours after Starmer touched down in China aboard a 'burner plane' amid heightened fears about state interference.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, speaks during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Picture: Alamy

"China stands ready to develop with the UK a long-term and consistent strategic partnership. It will benefit our two peoples," Xi told Starmer during the meeting. Xi went on to explain that the two leaders would "stand the test of history" if they could "rise above differences". He told the Prime Minister: "Your visit this time has drawn a lot of attention. "Sometimes good things take time. As long as it is the right thing that serves the fundamental interests of the country and the people, then as leaders we should not shy away from difficulties and we should press ahead fortitude." The President went on to quote a Chinese proverb during the meeting, telling Starmer: "Range far your eye over long distances". He added: "As long as we take a broad perspective, rise above differences and respect each other, then we will prove ourselves able to stand the test of history."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, shakes hands with China's National People's Congress Chairman, Zhao Leji, ahead of a bilateral meeting in Beijing, China, Thursday. Picture: Alamy