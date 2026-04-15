Mr Trump insisted his strained relationship with Sir Keir would “not at all” overshadow the royal visit.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is “not going to yield” to pressure from Donald Trump, after the US president threatened to change the terms of the trade deal.

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After weeks of Mr Trump lashing out at the UK and Sir Keir for not following the US into war with Iran, he has now suggested the terms of the UK-US trade agreement brokered last year “can always be changed”. Relations between the British and American leaders deteriorated after Sir Keir rejected the prospect of UK involvement in the Middle East conflict. Mr Trump’s latest broadside at Sir Keir’s Government comes after details of the King’s state visit to the US later this month were revealed. Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, Sir Keir addressed Mr Trump’s overnight comments. Read more: Starmer and Reeves blasted at PMQs over 'hold-up' on defence spending plans Read more: Trump attacks Pope Leo and NATO again with latest Truth Social posts

Sir Keir hands Donald Trump a letter from King Charles in February 2025. Picture: Alamy

He told MPs: “My position on the Iran war has been clear from the start. We’re not going to get dragged into this war. It is not our war. “A lot of pressure has been applied to me to take a different course, and that pressure included what happened last night. “I’m not going to change my mind. I’m not going to yield. “It is not in our national interest to join this war, and we will not do so. I know where I stand.” Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey asked the Prime Minister about the comments in the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions. Sir Ed told the Commons: “In a phone call with Sky News last night, President Trump has threatened to rip up his trade deal with the UK as punishment for us not joining his idiotic war in Iran. “This must be the last straw. Surely, the Prime Minister can’t send our King to meet a man who treats our country like a mafia boss running a protection racket?” In his response, the Prime Minister also rejected the Lib Dem leaders’ calls to cancel the King’s visit to the US. Sir Keir said: “In relation to the King’s visit, this the purpose of the visit is to mark the 250th anniversary of relations and independence, obviously, of the US. “The monarchy is an important reminder of the longstanding bonds and enduring relationship between our two countries, which are far greater than anyone who occupies any particular office at any particular time.”

King Charles will visit Donald Trump in the US later this month. Picture: Alamy