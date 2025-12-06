Sir Keir Starmer will meet Volodymyr Zelensky along with the French and German leaders in Downing Street on Monday as discussions on ending the war in Ukraine continue.

The Prime Minister will use the meeting with Mr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to show the UK’s support for Ukraine.

They will also discuss the ongoing talks between US and Ukrainian officials aimed at finding an agreement on guaranteeing Ukraine’s post-war security.

Almost two weeks ago the four men took part in a virtual meeting of the “coalition of the willing” convened by Sir Keir and Mr Macron to provide a European peacekeeping force that can be deployed to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

But peace still appears to be a distant prospect in Ukraine, where Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Friday night.

