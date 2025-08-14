The Prime Minister's meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky comes after he said Britain stands ready to "increase pressure" on Russia if necessary. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer will be joined by the Ukrainian president at Downing Street on Thursday morning as the two leaders await the outcome of Donald Trump's face-to-face discussions with Vladimir Putin.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Trump threatened Russia with "severe consequences" if a ceasefire was rejected by its leader. Picture: Alamy

"As I've said personally to President Trump for the three-and-a-bit years this conflict has been going on, we haven't got anywhere near a prospect of actually a viable solution, a viable way of bringing it to a ceasefire. "And now we do have that chance, because of the work of that the president has put in." Further sanctions could be imposed on Russia should the Kremlin fail to engage, and the UK is already working on its next package of measures targeting Moscow, he said. "We're ready to support this, including from the plans we've already drawn up to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased," he told allies. "It is important to remind colleagues that we do stand ready also to increase pressure on Russia, particularly the economy, with sanctions and wider measures as may be necessary." Sir Keir and European leaders have repeatedly said discussions about Ukraine should not happen without it, amid concerns the country is being sidelined in negotiations about its own future.

A meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Putin is set to take place in Alaska on Friday. Picture: Alamy