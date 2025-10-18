"I reiterated our unwavering commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression," Sir Keir said.

Britain's Prime Minister Kier Starmer talks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Copenhagen on Oct. 2. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed a "productive" call with European leaders on Friday, hours after the Ukrainian leader met US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials had lunch with the US president in Washington, a day after Mr Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister called for a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine. “Productive call this evening with @ZelenskyyUa, other European leaders and @SecGenNATO,” he said. “I reiterated our unwavering commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, the UK will continue to send humanitarian aid and military support.” Downing Street confirmed Sir Keir spoke with Mr Zelensky to “underscore the United Kingdom’s resolute support for Ukraine”. Read More: Trump 'open to weapons trade' with Zelenskyy as leaders meet to discuss Ukraine war Read More: Trump and Putin agree on location of next meeting after 'great progress' in latest call

Productive call this evening with @ZelenskyyUa, other European leaders and @SecGenNATO.



I reiterated our unwavering commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, the UK will continue to send humanitarian aid and military support.



We must see a just and lasting peace. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 17, 2025

A Government spokesperson said the two men reiterated their “unwavering commitment to Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression”. “Russia’s stalling tactics ahead of peace talks had shown Ukraine was the serious party of peace, the Prime Minister told the President,” the spokesperson said. "The UK would continue to step up its support and would ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position going into the winter through ongoing humanitarian, financial and military support, the Prime Minister added." Leaders from Germany, Finland, Italy, Norway, and Poland were also on the call, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Council President Antonio Costa. “I shared details of my conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. We discussed many important issues,” Mr Zelensky said in a post on X. “The main priority now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe.