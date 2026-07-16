The Kyiv trip comes just days after Starmer travelled to Paris for a final summit of the Coalition of the Willing, the group he and French President Emmanuel Macron helped create to support Ukraine

British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer is set to tell Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Britain’s “cast iron support for Ukraine will endure” as he travels to Kyiv on Thursday for a final summit with the Ukrainian president before stepping down as Prime Minister.

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Sir Keir's visit will mark his third to Kyiv since taking office, and is expected to be his final major international trip as prime minister. Starmer is expected to use the visit to underline the role he believes Britain has played in backing Ukraine, alongside other European allies. He said: “When I became prime minister, I knew the UK must not simply stand with Ukraine in the moment but help build the foundations of its long-term security and success. “That's why we put the UK at the centre of a stronger Europe – investing more money into defence, leading the way in the warfighting technologies of the future, and doing everything we can to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position.” He added: “I am so proud of what Britain has contributed. That work will continue, and our cast-iron support for Ukraine will always endure.” Read More: End of the Keir show: Starmer gets standing ovation and Rachel Reeves sheds a tear as tributes are paid at poignant final PMQs Read More: Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa kills three as Moscow and Kyiv battle over Black Sea

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

The Kyiv trip comes just days after Starmer travelled to Paris for a final summit of the Coalition of the Willing, the group he and French President Emmanuel Macron helped create to support Ukraine. In one of his final acts in office, Starmer also signed the UK up to a €60 billion EU defence loan scheme, allowing British firms to benefit fully from military orders placed by Kyiv. He also became the first serving British prime minister to receive France’s highest honour, the Legion d'honneur. Presenting the award, Macron praised Starmer for “the commitments for obviously our country, but also the security of Europe, Ukraine, and the bilateral relationship”. Thursday’s trip will be Starmer’s 50th overseas visit in just over two years as prime minister, underlining how heavily his premiership has been shaped by foreign affairs - including the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, Donald Trump’s trade wars and efforts to rebuild UK-EU ties after Brexit. Allies say his final trip to Kyiv reflects a long-running commitment to Ukraine and one of the clearest foreign policy themes of his time in office, with supporters arguing he helped restore Britain’s influence in Europe and on the world stage.