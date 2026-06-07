The leaders shook hands and briefly posed for photographs outside No 10 on Sunday evening

Sir Keir Starmer greets Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met the Prime Minister and the leaders of France and Germany on Sunday in which they agreed on the "urgent need" to bolster Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Ukrainian president said Ukraine will not "silently die" and could maintain its recent surge of attacks deep into Russia if the war continues, as he arrived in London. Sir Keir Starmer hosted discussions between Mr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz, at Downing Street on Sunday evening. The four leaders shook hands warmly and posed for a group picture outside No 10. They smiled to reporters in Downing Street before the French president and German chancellor headed to their cars. On his way to his car, Mr Macron greeted reporters in French saying "hello gentlemen and ladies". The Prime Minister and the Ukrainian leader then re-entered No 10. Read more: Ukraine strikes oil targets around St Petersburg in ‘unprecedented’ drone attack Read more: Putin dismisses Zelensky's calls for face-to-face meeting saying he does 'not see the point'

The leaders met at Downing Street on Sunday. Picture: PA

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The leaders underlined the urgent need to scale up the production of interceptors and co-develop anti-ballistic missile and deep strike capabilities, and to support the future sustainability of the Ukrainian armed forces." The meeting comes on the day a Russian drone strike damaged a storage centre for spent nuclear fuel nine miles from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The attack sparked a fire that was extinguished within an hour and radiation remains within safe levels, officials said.In a post on social media, Mr Zelensky said the focus of Sunday’s meeting would be "our defence in the war, greater cooperation for the security of all of Europe in the area of air defence" and discussion of diplomatic prospects. "Europe must be part of the negotiations and must be strong," he said.

The leaders met in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

A large-scale Ukrainian drone attack targeted St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, on Saturday, underscoring Kyiv’s growing ability to hit deep inside Russia.. "We will not just silently die, we will respond,"Mr Zelensky told Sky News on Sunday. "We will be stronger and stronger each day." International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said the incident was "deeply concernin" due to the large amounts of nuclear material held at the facility.

The leaders discussed the "urgent need to scale up the production of interceptors and co-develop anti-ballistic missile and deep strike capabilities". Picture: Getty