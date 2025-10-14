The PM joined world leaders in Egypt for the summit - as Hamas and Israel ratified the peace deal

Starmer's awkward on-stage moment as Trump thanks 'friend' before turning his back on PM in front of world leaders. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

The awkward moment Sir Keir Starmer was left stranded on-stage by Donald Trump after thanking his 'friend' the UK has been caught on camera.

The Prime Minister was standing behind the US President as he spoke to the world's media in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday as moments after the Gaza peace deal was ratified. World leaders had jetted out to Egypt for the last-minute summit after the deal was struck, with the likes of Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron lining up alongside Starmer behind the US President. Taking time to praise world leaders for their involvement in helping push the deal over the line, Trump took time to thank his 'friend' the UK. Read more: UK unemployment hits four-year high, new data reveals Read more: Patrolling the depths: The 'Deep Sea Police' guarding underwater cables from foreign sabotage

Calling forth the PM, Starmer stepped forward and shook hands with Trump on-stage in front of waiting media. It was a moment that saw the PM awkwardly freeze, looking uncertain as to whether he was being called to speak or dismissed by the US President. However, within seconds, Trump had returned to the rostrum and continued to address the media - with Starmer seen to awkwardly step backwards.