Starmer's awkward on-stage moment as Trump thanks 'friend' the UK - before unceremoniously snubbing PM
The PM joined world leaders in Egypt for the summit - as Hamas and Israel ratified the peace deal
The awkward moment Sir Keir Starmer was left stranded on-stage by Donald Trump after thanking his 'friend' the UK has been caught on camera.
Listen to this article
The Prime Minister was standing behind the US President as he spoke to the world's media in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday as moments after the Gaza peace deal was ratified.
World leaders had jetted out to Egypt for the last-minute summit after the deal was struck, with the likes of Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron lining up alongside Starmer behind the US President.
Taking time to praise world leaders for their involvement in helping push the deal over the line, Trump took time to thank his 'friend' the UK.
Read more: UK unemployment hits four-year high, new data reveals
Read more: Patrolling the depths: The 'Deep Sea Police' guarding underwater cables from foreign sabotage
Calling forth the PM, Starmer stepped forward and shook hands with Trump on-stage in front of waiting media.
It was a moment that saw the PM awkwardly freeze, looking uncertain as to whether he was being called to speak or dismissed by the US President.
However, within seconds, Trump had returned to the rostrum and continued to address the media - with Starmer seen to awkwardly step backwards.
The clip followed Trump hailing the Gaza peace deal as the start of a "historic dawn in the Middle East" as he signed the plan to bring an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.
The US President lauded the deal he brokered to bring about a ceasefire after two years of conflict, proclaiming "this is an incredible day for the world".
Mr Trump was joined by a litany of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to sign the deal which he says will "avert a Third World War".