With public sector borrowing reaching £83.8 billion in the first five months of 2025-26, £11.4 billion above Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts, Keir Starmer’s government faces mounting pressure to deliver fiscal stability.

Labour's response? A fundamental misunderstanding of Britain's economic challenges. Rather than confronting the structural inefficiencies bleeding taxpayer money, Labour has chosen the politically expedient path of chasing higher taxes from businesses and wealthy individuals.

This strategy is not just economically damaging but spectacularly self-defeating. By targeting a finite pool of mobile wealth while ignoring systematic waste across government departments, Labour is simultaneously shrinking the tax base it depends on and failing to address the root causes of fiscal pressure.

The numbers tell a stark story: with Total Managed Expenditure at £1.229 billion, even modest efficiency improvements would dwarf any conceivable revenue from tax raids.

The government's fixation on extracting more from high earners and businesses ignores basic economic reality. Wealth is mobile, investment is discretionary, and entrepreneurial talent flows to jurisdictions that welcome rather than penalise success.

Every tax rise creates its own opposition force through capital flight, reduced investment, and behavioural changes that erode the very tax base being targeted. When running costs and income tax exceed profit margins, exit becomes inevitable.

We're already witnessing this dynamic in practice. The 14.5% drop in buy-to-let mortgages represents the systematic elimination of the UK's most compliant property tax base as amateur landlords exit a market where regulatory and tax burdens have made operations unviable.

This isn't market evolution but regulatory capture through tax complexity, inadvertently creating a compliance moat that protects institutional players while destroying smaller operators who historically provided stable, predictable tax receipts.

The real scandal is that while Labour pursues diminishing returns from increasingly reluctant taxpayers, systematic waste continues unchecked across Whitehall. The Treasury's own admission that it can save £1.2 billion by 2026 simply by halving consultancy spending reveals the scale of mismanagement.

But consultancy fees represent merely the visible tip of a much larger iceberg. Systematic procurement overruns and IT projects that routinely deliver late and over budget demonstrate chronic budget management failures that persist regardless of tax policy.

The Office for Budget Responsibility's latest forecasts compound Labour's strategic error. With growth projections downgraded and demographic pressures mounting, Britain needs policies that expand rather than contract economic activity. Higher taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals achieve precisely the opposite, creating disincentives for the investment and entrepreneurship that drive productivity growth.

Consider the perverse incentives Labour's approach creates. Targeting pension tax relief discourages saving, creating future pensioners who will require greater state support.

Inheritance tax raids force middle-class families whose homes have appreciated through decades of house price inflation to plan exit strategies rather than invest in Britain's future.

Corporation tax increases push businesses to relocate operations to more competitive jurisdictions, taking jobs and tax revenue with them.

This represents a fundamental failure to understand wealth creation in a modern economy. The solution isn't to squeeze more out of a shrinking pie but to grow the pie itself through policies that attract rather than repel investment.

Making Britain an attractive destination for global talent and capital would increase the overall tax take without punishing the wealth creators who drive prosperity.

The government's own data exposes the futility of its current approach. HMRC admits the tax gap costs £46.8 billion annually, with tax evasion alone accounting for £5.5 billion and avoidance another £1.7 billion.

Rather than pursuing families who've played by the rules, why isn't collecting what's already owed the government's primary focus? This represents a £46.8 billion opportunity that requires no new taxes, creates no behavioural distortions, and actually strengthens the social contract by ensuring everyone pays their fair share.

The political implications are equally damaging. Voters increasingly understand that higher taxes don't automatically translate into better public services. They want evidence that the government can manage taxpayer money responsibly before accepting higher bills.

The consultancy scandal, procurement failures, and systematic departmental overruns have created a legitimacy crisis that tax rises only exacerbate.

A comprehensive spending review targeting the £1.229 billion Total Managed Expenditure offers a genuine alternative.

This means ending the consultancy addiction that has cost billions while weakening internal capabilities, confronting departmental overruns with genuine budget discipline rather than Treasury bailouts, and streamlining procurement processes that routinely fail taxpayers.

Such an approach offers multiple advantages beyond fiscal repair. It demonstrates to voters that government takes their money seriously, building the political capital necessary for long-term economic reform.

It creates space for pro-growth policies that expand the economy rather than cannibalising existing wealth. Most importantly, it addresses the structural problems that will persist regardless of tax policy.

The current trajectory leads inevitably to a doom loop where higher taxes drive away mobile wealth, reducing the tax base and necessitating even higher taxes on those who remain, accelerating further exodus.

This isn't theoretical speculation but observable reality in sectors where tax and regulatory pressure has systematically eliminated smaller players while protecting larger, more sophisticated operators.

Labour's fundamental error lies in treating economic policy as a redistribution exercise rather than a growth challenge. With the OBR projecting borrowing could exceed 20% of GDP by the 2070s due to demographic pressures, Britain faces long-term fiscal challenges that require structural reform, not temporary fixes through higher taxes on productive activity.

The scale of waste in public spending represents an unprecedented opportunity to repair the public finances without destroying economic incentives.

Every pound saved through improved efficiency is a pound that doesn't need to be extracted from taxpayers, businesses, or investors. Every process streamlined is a competitive advantage preserved.

Starmer’s government can choose to be remembered as the administration that finally tackled the root causes of Britain's fiscal problems or as the one who drove wealth creators offshore while maintaining the same dysfunctional spending patterns that created the crisis.

The evidence is overwhelming, the opportunity is clear, and the urgency is undeniable. For a government elected on promises of economic competence, there should be no choice at all.