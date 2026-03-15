A youth exchange scheme key to Sir Keir Starmer’s EU reset plans is in gridlock over demands from Europe to reduce tuition fees for international students coming to Britain.

A standoff over reducing tuition fees for European students could prove a stumbling block to Sir Keir Starmer's hopes of resetting relations with the European Union after Brexit.

EU negotiators want students from the bloc to pay the same rate as their British counterparts when they study in the UK, as part of a Youth Experience Scheme deal with the UK.

The scheme is one of three areas where the Government and the EU hope to forge closer ties when they meet for a summit, expected in June or early July.

Read more: Two people dead and 11 more 'seriously ill' after meningitis outbreak at University of Kent

Read more: The UK needs more university graduates to create economic growth

There is broad consensus on the other two areas, agreements on food safety and emissions trading.

But UK sources are insistent that lowering tuition fees for EU students is a "non-starter".

One source close to the negotiations said: "It is true that talks have stalled and that this is now the main issue on which both sides cannot agree".

Universities are meanwhile warning that equalising fees for EU students could harm their already difficult financial situation.

Jamie Arrowsmith, director of Universities UK International, said: "This would carry a very significant cost and risks undermining the financial sustainability of universities, which would not be in the best interests of the UK, or the EU, or prospective students."