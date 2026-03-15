Starmer’s EU reset at risk amid row over tuition fees for European students
British students usually pay around £9500 a year, while international fees can reach tens of thousands of pounds.
A youth exchange scheme key to Sir Keir Starmer’s EU reset plans is in gridlock over demands from Europe to reduce tuition fees for international students coming to Britain.
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A standoff over reducing tuition fees for European students could prove a stumbling block to Sir Keir Starmer's hopes of resetting relations with the European Union after Brexit.
EU negotiators want students from the bloc to pay the same rate as their British counterparts when they study in the UK, as part of a Youth Experience Scheme deal with the UK.
The scheme is one of three areas where the Government and the EU hope to forge closer ties when they meet for a summit, expected in June or early July.
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There is broad consensus on the other two areas, agreements on food safety and emissions trading.
But UK sources are insistent that lowering tuition fees for EU students is a "non-starter".
One source close to the negotiations said: "It is true that talks have stalled and that this is now the main issue on which both sides cannot agree".
Universities are meanwhile warning that equalising fees for EU students could harm their already difficult financial situation.
Jamie Arrowsmith, director of Universities UK International, said: "This would carry a very significant cost and risks undermining the financial sustainability of universities, which would not be in the best interests of the UK, or the EU, or prospective students."
Liam Byrne, the Labour chairman of the Commons Business and Trade Committee, acknowledged that "Britain's negotiators have their work cut out getting the best bargain for Britain".
After pointing to rising "trans-Atlantic tensions", he added: "They should not lose sight of the biggest truth: we've more to gain from drawing closer to Europe than we should fear to lose."
The Government said it would not give a running commentary on the talks.
A spokesperson added: "We are working together with the EU to create a balanced youth experience scheme which will create new opportunities for young people to live, work, study and travel.
"Any final scheme must be time-limited, capped and will be based on our existing youth mobility schemes, which do not include access to home tuition fee status."
The EU Commission similarly would not comment on the negotiations.