Starmer's former comms chief Lord Doyle suspended from Labour Party over links to paedophile councillor
Lord Matthew Doyle apologised for his links to the councillor on Tuesday
Lord Matthew Doyle, Sir Keir Starmer’s former communications chief, has apologised for his past association with a paedophile councillor and said he will not be taking the Labour whip.
Lord Doyle, who served in Downing Street until as recently as last year, apologised on Tuesday for his past association with former Labour councillor and convicted sex offender Sean Morton.
Morton admitted to having indecent images of children in November 2017, with Lord Doyle campaigning for the disgraced councillor when he ran as an Independent candidate in May 2017.
Lord Doyle said: “I want to apologise for my past association with Sean Morton. His offences were vile and I completely condemn the actions for which he was rightly convicted. My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted by these crimes.
“At the point of my campaigning support, Morton repeatedly asserted to all those who knew him his innocence, including initially in court. He later changed his plea in court to guilty.
“To have not ceased support ahead of a judicial conclusion was a clear error of judgment for which I apologise unreservedly.”
In his statement on the Sean Morton row, Lord Doyle said: “Those of us who took him at his word were clearly mistaken.
“I have never sought to dismiss or diminish the seriousness of the offences for which he was rightly convicted. They are clearly abhorrent and I have never questioned his conviction.
“Following his conviction any contact was extremely limited and I have not seen or spoken to him in years. Twice I was at events organised by other people, which he attended, and once I saw him to check on his welfare after concerns were raised through others.
“I acted to try to ensure the welfare of a troubled individual whilst fully condemning the crimes for which he has been convicted and being clear that my thoughts are with the victims of his crimes.
“I am sorry about the mistakes I have made. I will not be taking the Labour whip.
“For the avoidance of any doubt, let me conclude where I started. Morton’s crimes were vile and my only concerns are for his victims.”