Lord Matthew Doyle, Sir Keir Starmer’s former communications chief, has apologised for his past association with a paedophile councillor and said he will not be taking the Labour whip.

Lord Doyle, who served in Downing Street until as recently as last year, apologised on Tuesday for his past association with former Labour councillor and convicted sex offender Sean Morton.

Morton admitted to having indecent images of children in November 2017, with Lord Doyle campaigning for the disgraced councillor when he ran as an Independent candidate in May 2017.

Lord Doyle said: “I want to apologise for my past association with Sean Morton. His offences were vile and I completely condemn the actions for which he was rightly convicted. My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted by these crimes.

“At the point of my campaigning support, Morton repeatedly asserted to all those who knew him his innocence, including initially in court. He later changed his plea in court to guilty.

“To have not ceased support ahead of a judicial conclusion was a clear error of judgment for which I apologise unreservedly.”