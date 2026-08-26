Stars from across Hollywood and the country music world have paid tribute to the icon following her death.

Dolly Parton has died aged 80. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Tributes have flooded in following the death of country music legend Dolly Parton.

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The American country singer died on Tuesday aged 80, her family announced on Instagram. The singer, songwriter and actress, known for smash hits like Jolene and 9 to 5, captured the public's imagination for nearly six decades. Hollywood and country music stars, politicians and more have been left devastated by the announcement, with stars such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Celine Dion paying tribute. Swift said a world without Dolly Parton “doesn’t feel possible, real, or right”. Read More: Caller from Tennessee pays tribute to Dolly Parton Read More: Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

Fans pay tribute to Dolly Parton at her statue situated on the lawn at the Sevier County Courthouse. Picture: Getty

In a statement to People, Swift said: “But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.” She continued: “Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. “She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted. “Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self-worth as an artist.” Fellow legendary singer Beyoncé also paid tribute to Parton, saying in a statement published to her website: “Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. “I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Flowers and memorabilia from fans surround Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

Singer Celine Dion paid tribute to Parton, writing on Instagram: “Dolly… you were pure light, with a kind heart and a generous spirit .“We will now be missing one of the most joyful voices this world has ever known. “Thank you for the music, the laughter, and the love you gave us all. We will always love you." US President Trump also weighed in on the country legend's death, announcing he had decided to lower the American flag in her honour. He wrote on Truth Social: "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. "This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. "In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you." On the other side of the political spectrum, former US President Barack Obama reflected on Parton’s impact both as a performer, business giant and a humanitarian. In a tribute posted to his Instagram stories, he wrote: “It is hard to imagine many people having a bigger impact than Dolly Parton. “Born in a one-room cabin, she earned 11 Grammys and an Emmy, built a business empire, helped millions of kids learn to read, and – as if that wasn’t enough helped accelerate the research that led to the Moderna Covid vaccine. What a life. “Michelle and I are thinking of Dolly’s family and her many, many fans.” TV personality and singer Kelly Osbourne shared photos of Dolly Parton with her son, Sidney, saying there would “never be another” and thanking her for leaving the world “brighter, kinder, and better”.

Country singer Reba McEntire made a personal tribute to her “buddy Dolly”. On Instagram, she wrote: “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. “Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you.“ She added: “I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you, Reba.” Meanwhile, Sir Elton John said he was “devastated” to hear about Parton’s death. In a tribute on his Instagram stories, the British singer wrote: “Shocked and devastated to hear of Dolly’s passing. “A giant of an artist – unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart.”

During her glittering career, Parton won 11 Grammy awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. With classic songs including "Coat of Many Colors," "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," she became one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with over 100 million records sold. In the video shared on Instagram, Parton’s nephew said: “My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean. “Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.” He added: “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

Mr Seaver added: “It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.” Parton's wholesome personality, combined with her towering blond hairdos, flamboyant costumes and giddy delight at holding center stage, endeared her to Americans of all backgrounds and helped introduce country music to international audiences. Over the years Parton hosted a TV variety show, starred in movies, and even created a theme park, Dollywood, a popular tourist spot in her home state of Tennessee - all in addition to her lauded work as a songwriter. But the quality that gave her enduring star power was her ability to connect with people.

Coming from a self-described "dirt-poor" family, Parton often stood in as a symbol of the working-class American and regularly threw her name and money behind causes she believed in. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to vaccine research at Vanderbilt University in 2020, making her an early sponsor of Moderna's vaccine development. She conducted a literacy program for preschool children across the United States, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland. She also provided scholarships to high school students in the Tennessee county where she was born. The county erected a life-size statue of her in front of the courthouse in thanks. However, she declined another proposed statue of her in Nashville in 2021, saying, "Given all that's going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time." It was this ability to stay true to her roots, combined with her drive to work hard and her nonpartisanship, that fueled her appeal among conservatives and liberals in a politically polarised America.

Flowers around the star of Dolly Parton on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. Picture: Getty