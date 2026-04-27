Russian soldiers are "turning to cannibalism" while fighting in Ukraine in the winter months when food supplies run low, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

They say they obtained these through photographs and audio transmissions between senior Russian army officers on messaging app Telegram.

Cybersecurity specialists in Kyiv say they have evidence of five separate instances where Russian troops have reported eating their comrades.

According to the intelligence sources, the feasting took place during the deep winter when supplies had been severely disrupted.

Each incident was isolated and questions also raised about the mental health of the individuals involved, the Sunday Times reports.

Russia has denied the allegations, claiming they are propaganda produced by Ukrainian military intelligence.

In one case, a soldier known by the call sign Khromoy, a Russian word roughly translating to "limpy", had reportedly cut the leg off a soldier he had killed near Myrnohrad in the contested Donetsk region and tried to eat it.

His victim was one of two soldiers he had killed in November 2025 and his attempted cannibalism was reported by an unnamed officer to a senior commander in a Telegram conversation.

The officer said: "In short, one ally killed two others and he tried - he cut off a leg and was already trying to eat one of them."

He also sent images of the leg to the commander, who asked the officer if the troops were being properly fed, to which he replied: "Ours will also soon start eating each other. All the guys are skinny. Everyone is on starvation rations."

Ukrainian sources say they used a specialist AI-detection software to prove the images shared were not artificially generated or altered.

They also had the injured reviewed by an independent conflict surgeon, who said they appeared to be made with a sharp knife and were inconsistent with blast or fragment wounds.

In other Telegram conversations, a soldier complained about sharing a dugout with a comrade he said had eaten a corpse.