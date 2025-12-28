A state of emergency has been declared in parts of New York and New Jersey because of a huge snowstorm.

At least 9,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed since Friday when over four inches of snow fell on the Big Apple.

But by the morning, both the roads and the skies were clearing.

"The storm is definitely winding down, a little bit of flurries across the north east this morning," said Bob Oravec, a Maryland-based forecaster at the National Weather Service.

Mr Oravec said the storm was moving toward the south east, with the largest snowfall in the New York City area reaching over 6in (15cm) in central eastern Long Island. Farther north in the Catskills, communities saw as much as 10in (25cm).

