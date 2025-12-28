State of emergency declared in New York as thousands of flights disrupted by snowstorm
The largest snowfall in the New York City area was over 6 inches (15cm) in central eastern Long Island
A state of emergency has been declared in parts of New York and New Jersey because of a huge snowstorm.
At least 9,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed since Friday when over four inches of snow fell on the Big Apple.
But by the morning, both the roads and the skies were clearing.
"The storm is definitely winding down, a little bit of flurries across the north east this morning," said Bob Oravec, a Maryland-based forecaster at the National Weather Service.
Mr Oravec said the storm was moving toward the south east, with the largest snowfall in the New York City area reaching over 6in (15cm) in central eastern Long Island. Farther north in the Catskills, communities saw as much as 10in (25cm).
Newark Liberty International, John F Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports posted snow warnings on the social media platform X on Friday, cautioning that weather conditions could cause flight disruption.
The National Weather Service warned of hazardous travel conditions from the Great Lakes through the northern mid-Atlantic and southern New England, with the potential for tree damage and power outages.
In Times Square, workers in red jumpsuits worked to clear the sludge and powder-coated streets and pavements using shovels and snowblowers.
Jennifer Yokley, who was there on a holiday trip from North Carolina, said she was excited to see snow accumulating as it dusted buildings, trees and signs throughout the city.
"I think it was absolutely beautiful," she said.
Payton Baker and Kolby Gray, who were visiting from West Virginia, said the snow was a Christmas surprise for their third anniversary trip.
"Well, it's very cold, and it was very unexpected," Ms Baker said, her breath visible in the winter air.
"The city is working pretty well to get all the roads salted and everything, so it's all right."