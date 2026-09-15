People on the full state pension are set to breach the personal tax allowance for the first time after official earnings data put them in line for a rise of nearly £500 a year from next April.

Under the triple lock guarantee, the state pension increases every April in line with whichever is the highest of total earnings growth in the year from May to July of the previous year, CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation in September of the previous year, or 2.5%.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed total wage growth, including bonuses, stood at 3.9% in the quarter to July, down from 4.2% in the three months to June.

However, these figures are subject to revision and the final piece of the triple lock puzzle will not come until inflation figures for September are published in October.

Inflation currently stands at 2.8%, but figures on Wednesday are expected to reveal it jumped to 3.2% in August on the back of soaring fuel prices caused by the Iran war.

If earnings growth is confirmed at 3.9%, this would add £9.40 a week to the state pension, taking it to £250.70, an increase of just under £500 per year, to £13,036, according to experts.

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