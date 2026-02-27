The statue of Queen Victoria that was vandalised by an Irish Republican group. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Police in Belfast have appealed for witnesses after a statue of Queen Victoria was vandalised.

The statue sits in the grounds of the Belfast hospital complex named after the late monarch. Republican group Lasair Dhearg posted a picture on social media on Friday afternoon, appearing to show one of its supporters pouring red paint over the statue. In an accompanying post, the group said "Belfast activists" had paid a visit to the "Famine Queen" – a reference to the Irish potato famine of the mid-19th century. "British monarch Victoria oversaw the Great Hunger and the decimation of the Irish population as millions perished and emigrated," it stated. "In a socialist republic all the symbols of Empire will be stripped from the land; street names, statues, institutions and those that will stand against the people organising for a better future. "Only the fight for a socialist republic can bring about the end of occupation and imperialism in Ireland."

Belfast activists moments ago paid a visit to the "Famine" Queen statue situated within the grounds of the Hospital on Belfast's Falls Road.



British monarch, Victoria, oversaw the Great Hunger and the decimation of the Irish population as millions perished and emigrated. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/FROHJ1FrHc — Lasair Dhearg (@LasairDhearg) February 27, 2026

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it received a report of criminal damage on the Grosvenor Road site in west Belfast on Friday afternoon. “It was reported that paint was thrown over a statue in the area,” the PSNI said. “Inquiries are at an early stage and police would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.” Work took place on Friday evening to remove the paint.

