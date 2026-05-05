Demand for staycations is expected to surge this summer as Brits expected to abscond holidays abroad amid fear over the impact of the Iran war on aviation. . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Demand for staycations is expected to surge this summer as Brits expected to abscond holidays abroad amid fear over the impact of the Iran war on aviation.

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Fears of jet fuel shortages or high ticket prices as a result of the soaring cost of oil amid the tense situation in the Middle East is expected to trigger a wave of bookings for UK-based summer holidays. Last week, the Prime Minister warned Brits may have to change where they go on holiday amid concerns over the impact of the war. Read More: Five suggestions to help households stretch their summer holiday budgets further Read More: Starmer warns that Brits may have to change holiday and shopping plans due to Iran war shocks, but says don't panic

Raoul Fraser, the chief executive of holiday park operator Lovat, said its website had seen a surge in traffic following warnings of jet fuel shortages, with bookings already up by more than 30% this year. “It is definitely having a positive impact for us,” he said, adding the present situation was "a little bit like Covid, when people couldn’t get away and now they just want the certainty of a nice holiday in the UK.” Resort company Butlin's, based in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness, has also seen “strong growth for the summer school holidays”, according to its chief executive Jon Hendry Pickup. “Normally we get somewhere in the region of 15% to 20% of people booking a holiday in the last four weeks before they come. Now it is roughly double that,” he said.

The Department for Transport unveiled measures on Sunday to allow airlines to group passengers from different flights onto fewer planes to save fuel used by under-booked journeys, in a bid to limit the impact of shortages on summer holidays. Airlines will also be allowed to cancel flights without running the risk of losing their allocated “slots” – scheduled times for take-off or landing which some UK airports assign to airlines – if fuel shortages prevent them from flying. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said there were "no immediate supply issues, but we're preparing now to give families long-term certainty and avoid unnecessary disruption at the departure gate this summer. "This legislation will give airlines the tools to adjust flights in good time if they need to, which helps protect passengers and businesses."

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said there were "no immediate supply issues, but we're preparing now to give families long-term certainty and avoid unnecessary disruption at the departure gate this summer. Picture: Getty

However many airlines have expressed uncertainty about the potential impact of shortages on flights. Last week Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary warned the UK was the most exposed country in Europe to shortages because of its reliance on Kuwait for a quarter of jet fuel imports. He said: “Of all the European countries at the moment, the one that is most vulnerable is the UK because of the market share that the Kuwaitis have here."