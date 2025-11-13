Valve has announced a brand-new home console. Picture: Valve

Tech giant Valve, the company behind PC gaming platform Steam, has announced a new console in a bid to rival PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox.

The new Steam Machine is a home console in the vein of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, designed to play games through a TV. While it isn’t Valve’s first attempt to enter the console space, they launched the original Steam Machine in 2014; this does appear to be the company’s first serious attempt to compete with Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo’s console monopoly. That original Steam Machine launched at $499 (£300) but this updated one is likely to cost more. Read more: Grand Theft Auto studio accused of 'blatant union busting' after more than 30 workers sacked in a single day

