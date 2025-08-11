An explosion at a steel plant in the US has left one dead, two missing and dozens injured or trapped under rubble.

The explosion happened at the Clairton Coke Works near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Emergency services said a fire at the plant started just before 11am and five people were taken to hospital. Rescue workers are currently searching for people trapped.

Local police have said it remains an "active incident" and urged the public to stay away from the facility.

The plant, a massive industrial facility along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is considered the largest coking operation in North America.

It is one of four major US Steel plants in Pennsylvania that employ several thousand workers.

