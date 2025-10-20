'Devastated' Strictly Come Dancing star forced to pull out due to injury in second blow for series
The star has withdrawn after tearing his calf
Stefan Dennis has been forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing after suffering a “devastating” injury.
Listen to this article
The Neighbours actor said he was given the “disappointing” news after tearing his calf muscle, which left him with no choice but to withdraw from the competition.
Stefan said: "This morning I woke up to the most disappointing day of the time in my Strictly journey.
“Just when I had finally gained the confidence to do well with my dancing in the comp and achieve more great dances along the way, I was told that on Saturday I had torn my calf so significantly that I am now forced to withdraw from the show.”
The actor said he has been left “devastated” and thanked fans for the love and support they have shown throughout the competition.
Read more: Dani Dyer out of Strictly Come Dancing after accident during rehearsals
“I owe both the Strictly Family and Dianne a massive debt of gratitude for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of being able to dance with my wife. (When my leg is better),” he added.
Stefan continued: “Fun fact for all the avid Neighbours fans… it’s the same leg!”
The actor, who was partnered up with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell, had only just returned to the show on Saturday night after having a week’s rest due to illness.
Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios said: “We've adored having Stefan on Strictly Come Dancing, and are heartbroken that his Strictly journey - and his fantastic partnership with Dianne Buswell - has been cut short. It's been a joy to see him embrace the series with such enthusiasm and we really hope that, once better, he will keep dancing."
Read more: Thomas Skinner first celebrity voted off Strictly - after affair revelations emerged
Dianne has also spoken out following the news, posting a video of them backstage before their “last dance”. She wrote in the post: “Stefo I’m so sorry our strictly journey was cut short just as that confidence was starting to grow.
“But you can walk away with your head held high. You can go home to your wonderful wife put your hand out and say would you like to cha cha cha with me.
“The main reason for being on this show was to be able to dance with her and you can certainly do that now. “You are the kindest human I have ever worked with and I can always say I got to dance with the iconic neighbours legend Stefan Dennis or as my dad calls ya Paul Robertson.
“Can’t wait for you to send me the video of you and Gail dancing together.”
The 66-year-old’s shock exit comes after Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen pulled out after she fractured her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.
The 29-year-old, who was paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, said she was “heartbroken” to not be able to compete.