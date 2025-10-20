The star has withdrawn after tearing his calf

Stefan Dennis has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

By Jacob Paul

Stefan Dennis has been forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing after suffering a “devastating” injury.

The Neighbours actor said he was given the "disappointing" news after tearing his calf muscle, which left him with no choice but to withdraw from the competition. Stefan said: "This morning I woke up to the most disappointing day of the time in my Strictly journey. "Just when I had finally gained the confidence to do well with my dancing in the comp and achieve more great dances along the way, I was told that on Saturday I had torn my calf so significantly that I am now forced to withdraw from the show." The actor said he has been left "devastated" and thanked fans for the love and support they have shown throughout the competition.

Stefan was partnered up with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell. Picture: PA

"I owe both the Strictly Family and Dianne a massive debt of gratitude for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of being able to dance with my wife. (When my leg is better)," he added. Stefan continued: "Fun fact for all the avid Neighbours fans… it's the same leg!" The actor, who was partnered up with Australian dancer Dianne Buswell, had only just returned to the show on Saturday night after having a week's rest due to illness. Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios said: "We've adored having Stefan on Strictly Come Dancing, and are heartbroken that his Strictly journey - and his fantastic partnership with Dianne Buswell - has been cut short. It's been a joy to see him embrace the series with such enthusiasm and we really hope that, once better, he will keep dancing."