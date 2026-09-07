Stella Parton hit out at the "tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday"

Dolly Parton (L) with sister Stella Parton. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Dolly Parton's sister has hit out at "endless AI garbage" tributes circulating online in wake of the county icon's death.

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Stella, who is also a country signer-songwriter, asked fans to use Dolly's life as "an example of tolerance and respect toward others". She added: "It's not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage or snarky tweets. "At the end of the day or the end of a life, how will you feel about yourself? It's not about what other individuals you will never meet think of you." While it is not clear who exactly Stella's post referred to, but US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself with the Jolene singer on his social media site TruthSocial. The image, posted on 27 August, shows the US President walking arm in arm with Dolly through the White House colonnades.

While it is not clear who exactly Stella's post referred to, US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself with the Jolene singer on his social media site TruthSocial. Picture: Truth Social

The Queen of Country Music died on August 25 at the age of 80, her nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed in an Instagram video. The star was buried next to her husband of 60 years Carl Dean, who died in March 2025. Dolly's niece Lainey paid tribute to her aunt on August 29 with a touching post announcing that the country icon had been laid to rest the previous day. “I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words,” she wrote.

The Queen of Country Music died on August 25 at the age of 80, her nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed in an Instagram video. Picture: Alamy

“From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. "She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself. “Most people can think of at least one bad memory with everyone in their family. I honestly can’t think of one with her.” After thanking fans and supporters, she ended the tribute: “Thank you for always believing in me, loving me, and making me feel like I could do anything.” Her family previously said that the singer would be laid to rest at "Dolly's request" in a "small, private service for immediate family".

The star was buried next to her husband of 60 years Carl Dean, who died in March 2025. Picture: Alamy