Marcela Zberea, 29, and Stelian Dorin Nica, 36, who have issued an urgent appeal to try and find stem cell donors for their two sons. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A mother has launched an urgent appeal to find stem cell donors for her two young sons in a bid to “give them a chance at a normal life”.

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Cezar Nica, two, and David Nica, 10 months, have been diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS), a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder. Their mother, Marcela Zberea, 29, said the boys currently lead “very restricted lives” and are too vulnerable to go to playgroups or spend time with other children. Medics have told the family a stem cell transplant is the brothers’ “only chance”. Cezar was just a few weeks old when he was sent to hospital with low platelets in his blood and underwent extensive tests to find the cause.

David Nica, 10 months, who has been diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS),. Picture: PA

Both brothers were eventually diagnosed with WAS at the same appointment, not long after Ms Zberea had given birth to David. The genetic condition impacts the body’s ability to fight infection, with symptoms including easy bruising, eczema, bloody diarrhoea, and prolonged bleeding following small bumps or scrapes. It almost exclusively affects boys – around three in every million worldwide – as it is caused by errors written into a section of DNA on the X chromosome. “It was so much to take,” Ms Zberea said. “They were both diagnosed during the same appointment. “I had just given birth and David was a newborn in my lap. The doctors told us that a stem cell transplant is their only chance.”

Cezar Nica, aged two. Picture: PA