Mother launches urgent appeal to find stem cell donors for her two young sons to 'give them a chance at a normal life'
A mother has launched an urgent appeal to find stem cell donors for her two young sons in a bid to “give them a chance at a normal life”.
Listen to this article
Cezar Nica, two, and David Nica, 10 months, have been diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS), a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder.
Their mother, Marcela Zberea, 29, said the boys currently lead “very restricted lives” and are too vulnerable to go to playgroups or spend time with other children.
Medics have told the family a stem cell transplant is the brothers’ “only chance”.
Cezar was just a few weeks old when he was sent to hospital with low platelets in his blood and underwent extensive tests to find the cause.
Both brothers were eventually diagnosed with WAS at the same appointment, not long after Ms Zberea had given birth to David.
The genetic condition impacts the body’s ability to fight infection, with symptoms including easy bruising, eczema, bloody diarrhoea, and prolonged bleeding following small bumps or scrapes.
It almost exclusively affects boys – around three in every million worldwide – as it is caused by errors written into a section of DNA on the X chromosome.
“It was so much to take,” Ms Zberea said. “They were both diagnosed during the same appointment.
“I had just given birth and David was a newborn in my lap. The doctors told us that a stem cell transplant is their only chance.”
Neither Ms Zberea or the boys’ father, Stelian Dorin Nica, 36, are a match.
The family, from west London, are now working with stem cell charity DKMS on a campaign urging people to register as potential donors, particularly those with eastern European heritage.
Ms Zberea said: “I just hope my boys get the chance to live long, happy lives.
“Right now, their lives are very restricted and they don’t get to be like normal children. They are too vulnerable to go to playgroup, or have fun with other kids.
“A stem cell transplant could give them a chance at a normal life.”
She added: “We are encouraging everyone to register as a stem cell donor, as anyone could be a match. You could save a life – maybe even one of our boys.”
Bronagh Hughes, spokeswoman for DKMS, said: “For Cezar, David and so many other patients, the right stranger signing up to the register could be their only hope.
“It takes just a few minutes to register, but it could mean a lifetime for someone else. We urgently need more people to come forward, to help give these two young brothers, and others diagnosed with blood cancers or disorders, the future they deserve.”