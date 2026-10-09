'Killer in a blanket': Moment stepfather turns up at student's uni flat before 'strangling her to death'
Nathan Owens, 34, allegedly drove through the night to murder his stepdaughter Carla Georgescu at her student flat
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This is the moment a "sexually obsessed" stepdad turned up at a student's university accommodation hidden in a blanket before allegedly strangling her to death.
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Nathan Owens, 34, allegedly murdered his stepdaughter Carla Georgescu after driving through the night to her student halls on the University of Lancashire campus in Preston.
The court heard he was "sexually fixated" with his stepdaughter and created a life-sized effigy of her which he dressed in her night-gown and used to fulfil his sexual desires.
He was also said to have created photos of the second-year clinical psychology student without her knowledge, edited an innocent picture of her to appear sexual and filmed himself having sex with he anime dolls and a stuffed cat she had bought him.
Owens left the home he lived in with Carla's mother Janina in the early hours of February 4, Preston Crown Court heard.
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Footage shown to jurors on Thursday showed him pulling up in a Ford Puma at around 4am before covering himself in a blanket.
He then walked to Ribble Hall with the patterned blanket draped over his head where he allegedly murdered Carla.
Jurors were told he left an hour-and-a-half later, shielding himself with an umbrella and wearing a face mask and Carla's trainers while carrying two bags.
He then returned home where he acted like his "normal self", his wife Janina told the court.
She grew worried the next day after Carla did not respond to her messages and phone calls.
She contacted university security the following day - what would have been Carla's 20th birthday - who carried out a welfare check and found her slumped against a wardrobe door with a belt around her neck.
When she was found, two officers went to the family home and said Carla had been found hanged.
Janina told the court she was "shaking" while Owens "started "crying" - but still did not say he had been to visit Carla the day before.
It was only when she contacted a hospital mortuary and learned more details about her death that Owens revealed he had been at the flat.
He said Carla had wanted him to bring her incontinence pants and help tidy her room - but prosecutors said this was an "attempt to cover his tracks" and "keep his wife onside".
Asked if she had any reason to doubt Owens, Janina said she did not because it "wasn’t inconsistent with his behaviour” and if Carla wanted him to come he would have.
Jurors were told that Carla was "fit and well" in the weeks before she died.
The prosecution alleged that Owens removed Carla's phone and laptop and dumped them in an effort to cover his tracks.
He was arrested the day after Carla's body was found after his DNA was identified at the scene.
He denies charges of murder, intentional strangulation and grievous bodily harm with intent. The trial continues.