Stephanie Irons, 23, was found dead at an address in Nottingham. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Nottingham.

Police were called to an address in Westdale Lane West, Mapperley, at 10.07pm on Tuesday October 21 following concerns for a woman’s safety. Emergency services found 23-year-old Stephanie Irons – known to her friends and family as Steph - who was sadly deceased. Adedapo Adegbola, 40, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder two days later. Adegbola, of Woodborough Road, Mapperley, remains in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today. It is believed the victim and suspect were known to each other. A 40-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with strict bail conditions.

Stephanie 'lit up any room she walked into' her family said in a tribute. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

'Beautiful, loving and caring' In a statement released by her family, she was described as a "bright young star". "Steph had an infectious smile and laugh which lit up any room she walked into. "She was a beautiful, loving and caring daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. "She had a compassion for others and would always see good in everybody. "She had a huge heart and wore it on her sleeve. "Her ambition to be a psychologist was well on the way after gaining both a degree and master's in clinical psychology. "After gaining experience, she was about to apply for her doctorate in clinical psychology. "Our bright young star has had her future taken away and while we can't comprehend what has happened, she will be forever with us."

We were called to an address in Westdale Lane West at 10.07pm last night (21 October) following concerns for a person’s safety. pic.twitter.com/TLqJkXED9E — Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) October 22, 2025