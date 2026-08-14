He was placed on the sex offenders' register when he was jailed in 2023 for sharing a private sex tape of his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Harrison.

Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Disgraced reality TV star Stephen Bear taunted the police from a beach in Brazil that they “can’t catch him” as he breached his requirements as a sex offender, a court has heard.

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Bear, 36, was not on the run, but under the rules of his registration requirements following his conviction, he was ordered to tell authorities about foreign travel, Thames Magistrates’ Court heard. On Friday, the Celebrity Big Brother 2016 winner was sentenced to 24 weeks’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to five counts of failing to comply with the sex offenders’ register notification requirements. He was placed on the register when he was jailed in 2023 for sharing a private sex tape of his ex-girlfriend, TV personality Georgia Harrison, on his OnlyFans website. The unauthorised trip was discovered when Bear made a series of social media posts from a beach in Brazil. Read more: Stephen Bear jailed for breaching restraining order with degrading posts about ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison Read more: 'Despicable' doctor jailed after sexually assaulting women who'd been in traffic accidents

Stephen Bear, accompanied by his partner Miami arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Maisa Mamman told the court Bear had posted videos on social media showing him on a beach in Brazil and saying “the police will not be able to catch” him. She added: “He posted on social media videos essentially bragging he was in Brazil.” Bear had not informed police about a trip to Brazil last year and then failed to tell officers within three days that he had returned to the UK. He also did not flag that he had acquired a new passport and two bank cards during his trip. In his defence, the court heard Bear was not aware of the restrictions at the time and is now clear about what the requirements demand. Deputy district judge Claire Pithie told Bear the sentence takes immediate effect: “You need to work on your strategies. Otherwise you will keep ending up finding yourself in difficult situations. “You have a baby on the way.” As he walked from the dock, Bear told the judge: “Thank you, have a good day”. Bear appeared in custody for his sentencing after he was jailed last week at Chelmsford Crown Court for 16 months for breaching a restraining order by posting on social media about Ms Harrison, who found fame on reality show The Only Way Is Essex. Bear spoke to confirm his personal details, telling the court his usual address is Walthamstow, east London, but he is currently staying “in Chelmsford”, referring to the prison sentence he was given last week. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 surcharge and given until March 2027 to pay it off.