The disgraced reality TV star pleaded guilty to five counts of failing to comply with the sex offenders register notification requirements at Thames Magistrates’ Court.

Disgraced reality TV celebrity Stephen Bear has admitted breaching his sex offenders register requirements . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Disgraced reality TV celebrity Stephen Bear has admitted breaching his sex offenders register requirements by failing to tell police he had travelled to Brazil.

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The 36-year-old was placed on the register and handed a jail sentence in 2023 for sharing a private sex tape of his ex-girlfriend, TV personality Georgia Harrison, on his OnlyFans website. Celebrity Big Brother’s 2016 winner pleaded guilty to five counts of failing to comply with the sex offenders register notification requirements at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Bear, of Walthamstow, east London, had not informed police about a trip to Brazil last year and then failed to tell officers within three days that he had returned to the UK. He also did not flag that he had acquired a new passport and two bank cards during the trip.

Stephen Bear at his confiscation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court in March 2024. Picture: Getty

Proceedings were postponed because he is to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court for breaching a restraining order on Thursday, which is not linked to the magistrates’ court offences. As he walked from the dock, Bear gave the magistrates’ bench a thumbs up, said “thank-you, have a good day”, and made a praying gesture with his hands. Jesse Williams, defending, had told the hearing that Bear was unaware he had to notify police of his trip to Brazil within three days of returning. His NatWest card was blocked while there and he therefore applied for cards from Wise and Revolut, Mr Williams added. The lawyer said: “He had to pay rent and pay living expenses and he wanted to make sure that if one account was blocked or didn’t register then he had another to fall back on. “While still in Brazil, he lost his passport. He then contacted the British consulate to get a replacement one.” The defendant returned to UK in April 2026 because his father had died, Mr Williams added.

Georgia Harrison arrives for a meeting with the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology on the Online Safety Bill in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy