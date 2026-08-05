Stephen Bear pleads guilty to breaches of sex offenders register
The disgraced reality TV star pleaded guilty to five counts of failing to comply with the sex offenders register notification requirements at Thames Magistrates’ Court.
Disgraced reality TV celebrity Stephen Bear has admitted breaching his sex offenders register requirements by failing to tell police he had travelled to Brazil.
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The 36-year-old was placed on the register and handed a jail sentence in 2023 for sharing a private sex tape of his ex-girlfriend, TV personality Georgia Harrison, on his OnlyFans website.
Celebrity Big Brother’s 2016 winner pleaded guilty to five counts of failing to comply with the sex offenders register notification requirements at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Bear, of Walthamstow, east London, had not informed police about a trip to Brazil last year and then failed to tell officers within three days that he had returned to the UK.
He also did not flag that he had acquired a new passport and two bank cards during the trip.
Proceedings were postponed because he is to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court for breaching a restraining order on Thursday, which is not linked to the magistrates’ court offences.
As he walked from the dock, Bear gave the magistrates’ bench a thumbs up, said “thank-you, have a good day”, and made a praying gesture with his hands.
Jesse Williams, defending, had told the hearing that Bear was unaware he had to notify police of his trip to Brazil within three days of returning.
His NatWest card was blocked while there and he therefore applied for cards from Wise and Revolut, Mr Williams added.
The lawyer said: “He had to pay rent and pay living expenses and he wanted to make sure that if one account was blocked or didn’t register then he had another to fall back on.
“While still in Brazil, he lost his passport. He then contacted the British consulate to get a replacement one.”
The defendant returned to UK in April 2026 because his father had died, Mr Williams added.
Bear admitted failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register by not informing police of foreign travel on January 17 last year, as well as by failing to tell officers that he had returned to the UK within the required three days on April 27 this year.
The charge relating to the new passport was on January 20 last year and the two bankcard charges were on May 14 this year.
The sex offenders register notification requirements were put in place for a decade at his sentencing in 2023.
He was jailed after being found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.
Bear will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday and Thames Magistrates’ Court on August 14.