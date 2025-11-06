A fund for the hero football fan who suffered horrific knife injuries in the knife attack on a train in Cambridgeshire has passed £50,000.

Stephen Crean’s beloved Nottingham Forest donated £10,000 towards him at the request of the club’s owner.

As well as the hefty donation, he has been offered a free season ticket, and Stephen has been invited to fly with the club by private jet to watch a Europe League fixture, and stay at the team’s hotel - before watching the action from the director’s box.

The initial figure for the fund, just £500, has been totally smashed with tens of thousands of pounds raised within the space of just a few days.

Stephen was knifed in the back, head and hand in the attack on a busy LNER train heading towards London on Saturday evening.

He was slashed repeatedly while standing his ground when faced with the knife attacker - to buy time so that other passengers could reach the safety of the buffet car.

Mr Crean said the man asked him: "Do you want to die? Do you want to die?" Before he was stabbed.

He told Metro that the sum raised for him has left him shocked.

“I don’t expect anything in life but this is such a kind gesture, I can’t quite believe it.

