Stephen Hawking pictured between two bikini-clad women in latest Epstein Files photo release
A smiling Stephen Hawking has been pictured alongside two women in bikinis sipping on cocktails in a fresh photo discovered in the Epstein Files.
Listen to this article
The late British physicist is seen lounging next to the women on what appears to be a sun-soaked tropical island.
It is currently not known where or when the picture was taken, and the two women have had their identities redacted.
The picture was part of the more than 3 million documents released in the latest tranche of Epstein Files shared by the US Justice Department last month.
Read more: 'We will not go away': Epstein survivors invited to Trump's State of the Union as group demand criminal probes
Read more: Inside Epstein’s Paris lair: French prosecutors release photos of his flat including red room complete with masseuse table
Hawking, who died in 2018, features several times in the files and has previously been pictured on Epstein’s Island, ‘Little St James’.
In March 2006, he attended a conference there, which was reportedly funded by Epstein.
It is important to note that appearing in the so-called Epstein Files does not imply any wrongdoing.
Before this, Hawking was allegedly pictured twice on the Island.
On one visit, Epstein is said to have modified his submarine in order to give the scientist a tour of the Island’s seabed.
Despite visiting the island, Hawking was never pictured alongside the infamous sex trafficker.
Hawking features nearly 250 times in the files in total, including one email from Epstein which read: “You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false.
“The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy.”