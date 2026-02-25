Stephen Hawking pictured in the latest release of Epstein Files. Picture: Department of Justice

By Henry Moore

A smiling Stephen Hawking has been pictured alongside two women in bikinis sipping on cocktails in a fresh photo discovered in the Epstein Files.

The late British physicist is seen lounging next to the women on what appears to be a sun-soaked tropical island. It is currently not known where or when the picture was taken, and the two women have had their identities redacted. The picture was part of the more than 3 million documents released in the latest tranche of Epstein Files shared by the US Justice Department last month.

Hawking on Epstein's island during a trip with other scientists for a conference. Picture: Department of Justicr

Hawking, who died in 2018, features several times in the files and has previously been pictured on Epstein’s Island, ‘Little St James’. In March 2006, he attended a conference there, which was reportedly funded by Epstein. It is important to note that appearing in the so-called Epstein Files does not imply any wrongdoing.