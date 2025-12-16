Stephen Lawrence killer serving life sentence denied parole
David Norris was one of two people convicted for Stephen's death despite police believing as many as six were involved
One of Stephen Lawrence's killers has reportedly had his application for parole rejected.
David Norris was convicted of murdering Stephen, 18, who was stabbed to death in a racist attack near a bus stop in south-east London in April 1993.
In 2012, Norris, now 49, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14-years-and-three months for the murder.
Norris and his co-accused Gary Dobson were the only suspects convicted for the murder, despite police believing six people could have been involved in total.
Applying for freedom at his parole hearing in October, Norris admitted he was part of the attack but refused to name the other killers.
At the hearing, he said: "I will go to my grave with that guilt in my heart," and added: "The events of that night 32 years ago should never have happened."
Norris had always previously denied any involvement, however, the hearing heard confirmation that he had admitted involvement since being in prison.
It also heard Norris continued to use racist language in prison, having been recorded in 2022 using the same racial slur that was hurled at Stephen before he was stabbed.
Parole Board papers revealed Norris admitted striking Stephen, but he denied being a racist or wielding the knife.
Peter Rook KC, who wrote the document, said: "After the trial, Mr Norris continued to deny the offence. Recent reports now suggest he has accepted he was present at the scene and punched the victim but claims that he did not wield the knife.
"He does not accept he holds racist views."
During the evidence at the parole hearing, Stephen's mother Baroness Doreen Lawrence labelled Norris a "coward" after he refused to appear.
She said in a statement: "Norris killed my son in the most brutal and callous fashion. In doing so he changed my life and life of my family members forever."
Baroness Lawrence, who has campaigned for justice since the murder, said she could not forgive Norris because he has not "expressed any acceptance, any contrition and certainly has no humanity."
None of the prison workers who gave evidence to the parole board panel supported his release, instead saying he should be moved to a lower category jail.
Norris was moved back up to a category B prison after he was caught with two mobile phones and a screwdriver in his cell in 2022.
Only one witness found that he was ready for release, an independent psychologist instructed on behalf of Norris.
The hearing was told that while behind bars he had called a female nurse “a horrible c***” and become involved in clashes with Muslim prisoners.