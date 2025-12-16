David Norris was one of two people convicted for Stephen's death despite police believing as many as six were involved

David Norris has been denied parole while serving time for the murder of Stephen Lawrence, it has been reported. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

One of Stephen Lawrence's killers has reportedly had his application for parole rejected.

David Norris was convicted of murdering Stephen, 18, who was stabbed to death in a racist attack near a bus stop in south-east London in April 1993. In 2012, Norris, now 49, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14-years-and-three months for the murder. Norris and his co-accused Gary Dobson were the only suspects convicted for the murder, despite police believing six people could have been involved in total. Read more: Police spying on Stephen Lawrence family ‘rewarded by those at the top’ Read more: Mother of Stephen Lawrence brands killer ‘coward’ at parole hearing

Stephen Lawrence, 18, was stabbed to death in 1993. Picture: Getty

Applying for freedom at his parole hearing in October, Norris admitted he was part of the attack but refused to name the other killers. At the hearing, he said: "I will go to my grave with that guilt in my heart," and added: "The events of that night 32 years ago should never have happened." Norris had always previously denied any involvement, however, the hearing heard confirmation that he had admitted involvement since being in prison. It also heard Norris continued to use racist language in prison, having been recorded in 2022 using the same racial slur that was hurled at Stephen before he was stabbed.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Stephen Lawrence, arrives with lawyer Imran Khan at the Royal Courts of Justice for the parole hearing of David Norris. Picture: Alamy