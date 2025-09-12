Stephen Lawrence's mother pleads for information as 'last chance' review into murder investigation announced
Baroness Lawrence said it is the "last opportunity" for full justice to be served in the case of her son's murder 32 years ago.
Stephen Lawrence's mother has urged witnesses with information about her son's murder to come forward to a new review she called the 'last chance' for justice.
Baroness Doreen Lawrence said the review being conducted by the College of Policing (CoP) is the "last opportunity" for full justice to be served in the murder of her son.
Stephen was just 18 when he was killed on Well Hall Road in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22, 1993, in a racist attack at a bus stop.
Investigators working for the CoP announced today they have been tasked with examining information held by the Metropolitan Police to identify any outstanding lines of inquiry.
The justice campaigner and peer said she hoped that people who hold information about the murder will feel able to talk as part of the review.
Baroness Lawrence told reporters: "This is the last opportunity that we're going to have to get the complete justice that I think Stephen so deserves.
"So I would like to ask them, whatever they felt at the time, or whatever happened if they tried to help, please come forward now."
The review was announced last year after an investigation saw a sixth murder suspect named and alleged police failings in the case.
The investigation led Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to apologise to Baroness Lawrence for broken promises made by his force.
Since the review was announced, the Met has been negotiating with the Lawrence family over its terms.
The family successfully secured the full involvement of Clive Driscoll, the retired Met detective who got two murder convictions for Stephen's murder.
Mr Driscoll will work with the CoP to try and identify lines of enquiry that were missed, not pursued properly, or require a fresh approach.
If these lines are discovered, they will be passed to an independent investigative body.
"It's been going on for 32 years, and we haven't come to an end of it," said Baroness Lawrence.
"Most people have come to the end and [are] allowed to grieve in private. We haven't been given that opportunity."
The Met said its objective remains "to achieve the arrest, prosecution and conviction of all of those responsible for Stephen's murder".
A spokesman added: "The review is being led by an experienced investigator working for the College and will focus on identifying any outstanding lines of enquiry which could reasonably lead to a suspect being brought to justice."
The review team can be contacted at StephenLawrenceReview@college.pol