Baroness Lawrence said it is the "last opportunity" for full justice to be served in the case of her son's murder 32 years ago.

The mother of Stephen Lawrence (pictured) Doreen has urged witness with information about her son's murder to come forward ahead of the 32nd anniversary of the racist killing. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Stephen Lawrence's mother has urged witnesses with information about her son's murder to come forward to a new review she called the 'last chance' for justice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Baroness Doreen Lawrence said the review being conducted by the College of Policing (CoP) is the "last opportunity" for full justice to be served in the murder of her son. Stephen was just 18 when he was killed on Well Hall Road in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22, 1993, in a racist attack at a bus stop. Investigators working for the CoP announced today they have been tasked with examining information held by the Metropolitan Police to identify any outstanding lines of inquiry. Read More: Prince Harry makes surprise trip to Ukraine after reunion with the King Read More: 'Appalling judgement': Former MI6 chief slams appointment of sacked Lord Mandelson as US ambassador The justice campaigner and peer said she hoped that people who hold information about the murder will feel able to talk as part of the review. Baroness Lawrence told reporters: "This is the last opportunity that we're going to have to get the complete justice that I think Stephen so deserves.

Baroness Lawrence said it is the "last opportunity" for full justice to be served. Picture: Getty

"So I would like to ask them, whatever they felt at the time, or whatever happened if they tried to help, please come forward now." The review was announced last year after an investigation saw a sixth murder suspect named and alleged police failings in the case. The investigation led Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to apologise to Baroness Lawrence for broken promises made by his force. Since the review was announced, the Met has been negotiating with the Lawrence family over its terms.