Stephen Lawrence’s mother said she felt "disbelief" when she was contacted by the Duke of Sussex over evidence her phone had allegedly been hacked by the Daily Mail.

Speaking to the BBC, Baroness Doreen Lawrence said Harry had contacted her after her name "kept cropping up" while the duke was looking at his own legal case against the publisher of the paper.

The mother of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in 1993 by a gang of racists, is one of a group of high-profile individuals, including the duke, suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for alleged misuse of private information.

ANL has denied the allegations, is defending itself in the High Court and has described the claims as "lurid" and "simply preposterous".

Asked how she became involved in the legal case, Lady Lawrence told the BBC: "It was a contact from Prince Harry.

"He was, I presume, looking at his own case and then my name kept cropping up, and so he felt that I should know about it."

