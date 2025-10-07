David Norris will appear before a parole board for the first time

Neville Lawrence, 83, is preparing for David Norris, 49, to appear before a parole board for the first time to plead for his freedom. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Stephen Lawrence’s father says one of his son’s killers should name the other members of the gang who murdered him before being considered for parole.

Neville Lawrence, 83, is preparing for David Norris, 49, to appear before a parole board for the first time to plead for his freedom. Norris, now 49, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years and three months in January 2012, more than 18 years after Stephen was murdered by a racist gang as he ran for a bus home. His parole hearing will take place in prison with a video feed livestreamed to a courtroom in the Royal Courts of Justice. Norris will be on camera, but only the back of his head will be visible. Read more: Stephen Lawrence's mother pleads for information as 'last chance' review into murder investigation announced Read more: Stephen Lawrence killer David Norris 'accepts involvement in racist attack' that led to teenager's death

Stephen Lawrence was killed in London in 1993. Picture: Getty

Permission was given for his parole hearing to take place in public after an application by the media was backed by Stephen’s parents, with Mr Lawrence saying, “the more people that can see the better”. In a document outlining the decision, it was revealed that Norris now accepts that he was present at the scene of the murder, but claims that he punched Stephen and was not the person who stabbed him. Mr Lawrence said it is important for him to hear Stephen’s killers being named and for them to be brought to justice. “It’s important for me because of what these people have done,” he said. “They ruined my life. They’ve caused me not to be able to live in this country. “They’ve robbed me of the chance of seeing my son getting married, of having (his) grandchildren. “This man has robbed me of so much that there is no way I can even start to think that he should be allowed to walk free.”

Gary Dobson and David Norris were found guilty of murder. Picture: Getty