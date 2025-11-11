Raheem Sterling's house targeted by masked men for second time in three years - while star was inside with children
The break-in happened on Saturday evening while the Chelsea star was inside
Raheem Sterling has had his home broken into for the second time in three years while he and his family were inside.
Listen to this article
The former England international was at home with his children at around 6:30pm on Saturday when intruders broke in.
It was confirmed they were disturbed and fled the scene before they could take anything.
The break-in happened an hour and a half before his club Chelsea hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.
Read more: Chris Eubank Jr delivers knockout news - he's set to become dad to twins
Read more: Chinese ‘cryptoqueen’ jailed after scamming more than 100,000 people in £5bn Bitcoin Ponzi scheme
Sterling's representative said: "We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend.
"We can also confirm that he and his children were present at home at the time.
"Whilst the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, we are thankful to be able to confirm that he and his loved ones are all safe.
"We ask that the privacy of Raheem and his loved ones be respected at this challenging time."
The 30-year-old's previous home in Surrey was targeted by burglars in 2022, forcing him to fly home early from the England World Cup training camp.
That break-in happened in Oxshott, Leatherhead, and was reported to police on December 3 2022, during the tournament in Qatar.
Dad-of-three travelled home to be with his family after news of the break-in reached him, missing England's 3-0 win over Senegal at the time.
Jewellery and watches, said to be worth £300,000, were stolen.
Previously, when he lived in Goostrey, Cheshire his home was also targeted by thieves in 2018, who fled when the alarm system was activated.
Sterling shot to stardom at Liverpool where he started his career, before going on to play 225 times for Manchester City.
He joined Chelsea in 2022 but has struggled for game time, and spent last season on loan at Arsenal.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Officers are conducting a thorough investigation and ask anyone with information, or if they saw anyone in the area acting suspiciously, to contact police."