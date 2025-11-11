The break-in happened on Saturday evening while the Chelsea star was inside

Raheem Sterling was at home on Saturday with his children when intruders broke in. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Raheem Sterling has had his home broken into for the second time in three years while he and his family were inside.

The former England international was at home with his children at around 6:30pm on Saturday when intruders broke in. It was confirmed they were disturbed and fled the scene before they could take anything. The break-in happened an hour and a half before his club Chelsea hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal. Picture: Alamy

Sterling's representative said: "We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend. "We can also confirm that he and his children were present at home at the time. "Whilst the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, we are thankful to be able to confirm that he and his loved ones are all safe. "We ask that the privacy of Raheem and his loved ones be respected at this challenging time." The 30-year-old's previous home in Surrey was targeted by burglars in 2022, forcing him to fly home early from the England World Cup training camp.

Raheem Sterling celebrating with family while on England duty. Picture: Getty