The announcement brings an end to the former England international's 18-month spell with the club

Raheem Sterling has left Chelsea by mutual consent. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Raheem Sterling has left Chelsea by mutual consent after waiving part of what was owed of his £325,000-a-week contract.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 31-year-old had recently been kept apart from teammates, arriving and leaving at a different time to the squad and using a different building. It is understood Sterling has waived part of what was owed of the £325,000-a-week contract he signed when joining from Manchester City in 2022 and which still had 18 months to run. A statement from Chelsea released on Wednesday read: "Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City. Read more: 2am kick offs? What time fans can watch England and Scotland at World Cup 2026 Read more: Two Chelsea fans ‘stabbed’ ahead of Champions League tie with Napoli as supporters urged to take ‘extreme caution’

Raheem Sterling has left Chelsea, bringing to an end a period of limbo that has lasted more than 18 months. Picture: Alamy

"We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career." It emerged earlier this week that talks with Sterling’s representatives had advanced to a stage where his departure looked likely ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, before confirmation came hours before Chelsea’s Champions League meeting with Napoli. Much of what had stood in the way of a resolution was a wish to remain in London where his family are based, ruling out any move abroad, whilst the significant amount of money still owed on his contract also created an issue. The former England winger last played a competitive game for the Blues in May 2024 before being abruptly told three months later that he was not in the plans of Enzo Maresca, who had recently been appointed as head coach.

Chelsea's head coach Liam Rosenior had earlier declined to comment on Sterling's situation. Picture: Alamy